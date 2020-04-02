NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.1(a) AND (b)(i) OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013
DEALINGS BY OFFERORS, OFFEREES OR PARTIES ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THEM FOR THEMSELVES OR FOR DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS
1. KEY INFORMATION
Name of person dealing (Note 1)
Edward Liddy
Company dealt in
AbbVie Inc.
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)
Common shares, par value $0.01 per share
Date of dealing
31 March 2020
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
(a) Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
22,669 (0.002%)
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
25,118 (0.002%)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
N/A
Total
47,787 (0.003%)
(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3) N/A
Class of relevant security:
Long
Short
Number
(%)
Number
(%)
(1) Relevant securities
(2) Derivatives (other than options)
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell
Total
3. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a) Purchases and sales
Purchase/sale
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit (Note 5)
(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)
Product name,
Nature of transaction
Number of relevant securities
Price per unit
Stock equivalent unit
Director fee credit to stock equivalent unit account
426
$76.19
(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product name,
e.g. call option
Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.
Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)
Exercise price
Type, e.g. American, European etc.
Expiry date
Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
(ii) Exercising
Product name, e.g. call option
Number of securities
Exercise price per unit (Note 5)
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)
Nature of transaction (Note 8)
Details
Price per unit (if applicable) (Note 5)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO√
Date of disclosure
2 April 2020
Contact name
Steven L. Scrogham
Telephone number
847-938-6166
Name of offeree/offeror with which acting in concert
AbbVie Inc.
Specify category and nature of acting in concert status
Director of AbbVie Inc.