- National scholarship awards $3,000 to 40 exceptional students living with cystic fibrosis (CF) for academic excellence, creativity and community involvement - Top 40 students compete later in the year for public votes to receive one of two Thriving Student Scholarships for a total of $25,000 each - Over $3.3 million in scholarships awarded to CF students to date through the AbbVie CF Scholarship program, now in its 28th year