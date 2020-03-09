- Unconfirmed media reports from China claim Kaletra/Aluvia (lopinavir/ritonavir) is effective in COVID-19 treatment. - AbbVie does not have access to Chinese clinical information and therefore cannot confirm its accuracy - AbbVie donated Aluvia to the Chinese government for experimental use against COVID-19 - AbbVie is working with global health authorities to determine the efficacy and safety of lopinavir/ritonavir against COVID-19 - AbbVie does not anticipate disruption to the medicine supply for HIV patients as a result of the investigation of the effectiveness against COVID-19