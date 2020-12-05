- New five-year, follow-up analysis from the Phase 3 MURANO trial shows median progression-free survival (PFS) of 53.6 months in previously treated CLL patients taking VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with rituximab compared to 17.0 months in patients taking bendamustine plus rituximab (BR) after three years or more off treatment[1] - Two analyses of the Phase 3 CLL14 study evaluated minimal residual disease (MRD) measurements for previously untreated CLL patients taking VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO in combination with obinutuzumab[2],[3] - Four-year follow-up analysis from the CLL14 study shows an overall survival (OS) rate of 85.3% with the VENCLEXTA/VENCLYXTO and obinutuzumab combination versus 83.1% with chlorambucil and obinutuzumab combination[3]