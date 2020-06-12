- New head-to-head data from the IMMerge Phase 3b open-label study show SKYRIZI demonstrated superiority to COSENTYX at week 52, with 66 percent of SKYRIZI patients achieving completely clear skin (PASI 100) versus 40 percent of COSENTYX patients[1] - No new safety signals were observed for SKYRIZI through 52 weeks[1] - Results presented at the American Academy of Dermatology virtual annual meeting