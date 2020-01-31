- If approved by the European Commission (EC), VENCLYXTO® plus obinutuzumab would be the first chemotherapy-free, combination regimen given with a fixed duration for patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) - Represents third positive CHMP opinion for VENCLYXTO; further supports the growing utility of the therapy across multiple lines of CLL - Positive opinion based on data from Phase 3 CLL14 trial, which showed that patients who completed one year of treatment with VENCLYXTO plus obinutuzumab had prolonged progression-free survival and higher rates of minimal residual disease negativity compared to patients receiving a standard of care chemoimmunotherapy regimen of obinutuzumab and chlorambucil [1]