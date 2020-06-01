AbbVie Submits Regulatory Applications to FDA and EMA for RINVOQ(TM) (upadacitinib) for the Treatment of Adults with Active Psoriatic Arthritis

- Submissions supported by two Phase 3 studies in which RINVOQ demonstrated improved joint outcomes, physical function and skin symptoms, with a greater proportion of patients achieving minimal disease activity versus placebo* [1,2] - Significantly more patients taking RINVOQ achieved an ACR20 response than patients receiving placebo[1,2]