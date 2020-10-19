- In three pivotal Phase 3 studies, RINVOQ met co-primary and all secondary endpoints in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis[1-3] - Also known as eczema, atopic dermatitis is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease affecting an estimated 10 percent of adults and 25 percent of adolescents [4-7] - These submissions reinforce AbbVie's commitment to bringing RINVOQ to more patients living with immune-mediated diseases