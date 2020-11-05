- Nearly 40 abstracts on eight investigational and approved products across 11 cancer types to be presented - New disease-free survival results from the CAPTIVATE study, ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) + venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®/VENCLYXTO®) combination regimen for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) - New data from a 5-year analysis of the MURANO study of venetoclax (VENCLEXTA®/ VENCLYXTO®) in CLL - Several long-term follow-up ibrutinib (IMBRUVICA®) abstracts in multiple types of blood cancers - Data from collaborations on pipeline candidates in partnership with Genmab and I-Mab