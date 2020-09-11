- Final data from the 12-week DYSCOVER study, the first randomized trial of DUODOPA® (levodopa/carbidopa intestinal gel) on the duration and severity of dyskinesia in patients with advanced Parkinson's disease - Pivotal phase 3 study design evaluating the investigational medicine ABBV-951, a subcutaneous delivery of levodopa/carbidopa, for the treatment of patients with advanced Parkinson's disease - New and updated data from trials evaluating DUODOPA in advanced Parkinson's disease and investigational medicines being evaluated to treat a variety of neurologic disorders