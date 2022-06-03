Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa, a Sagora Senior Living community, has been awarded a zero-deficiency score on its annual state survey conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Health.
TULSA, Okla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa, a Sagora Senior Living community, has been awarded a zero-deficiency score on its annual state survey conducted by the Oklahoma Department of Health.
A zero-deficiency score is the highest grade that can be awarded to a community. It indicates that the community was in complete compliance with the state regulations that govern residential care, residential services, and the overall community environment.
The rigorous review process involves a community inspection, observation of daily activities, associate interviews, and an evaluation of community records. On average, these reviews find 7.5 deficiencies per Oklahoma assisted living community, meaning Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa is in elite company.
Aberdeen Memory Care of Tulsa offers specialized care for those with Alzheimer's and dementia. Individualized, adaptive care focuses on providing residents with a sense of peace, comfort, and dignity while allowing them to remain active for as long as possible. Special programs include Dining With G.R.A.C.E., and the Cherished Memories Collection, which aim to promote stimulation, recognition, and relaxation.
