VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABI Wellness, creators of the integrated patient care, tracking, and reporting approach designed under CEO Mark Watson, today announced that its Brain Enhance and Recovery System (BEARS) is now available online through providers in Canada and the United States.
This new system, which integrates all aspects of cognitive recovery, drastically reducing administrative workload while delivering patient care more quickly and conveniently, transforms the way clinics are able to serve patients.
Safe Online Service for Patients
BEARS platform reduces the need for in-person appointments and provides online tracking and group support. The service is available to patients through official Providers in Surrey, BC; Squamish, BC; Kelowna, BC; and Vancouver, BC. BEARS is also available in the USA in Santa Barbara, CA; Oradell, NJ; and Richmond, VA.
"ABI Wellness has enabled us to continue to offer services throughout this time," said Mona Hennenfent, CEO of BEARS Provider Brain Trust Canada. "Remote service allows BrainTrust to continue to operate our clinic during these difficult times and ensure that the health and safety of our clients and staff are maintained."
Virtual Training for Clinicians
BEARS platform is available to clinicians everywhere following self-paced online training. The next scheduled training runs from Feb. 1 - Mar. 5, and subsequent training sessions are offered year-round. Training is entirely virtual and offers live debriefings and support.
"ABI Wellness' program provides hope where there is little and provides gains where they are not expected," said Josh Poirier, former Executive Director of Watson Centre Society for Brain Health. "I wholeheartedly believe that this program can change the lives of people recovering from a brain injury."
The BEARS launch is timed to extend the reach of cognitive recovery clinics in January, a month when many resolve to recover from brain injury and improve brain health – especially relevant this season considering the current Covid-19 health crisis.
In 2018, ABI Wellness launched its four-pillar approach to cognitive recovery for traumatic brain injury (TBI), cognitive decline, and sports enhancement. Their proprietary process aligns cognitive exercises, cardiovascular exercise, mindfulness, and progress tracking all of which are based off of the best of evidence-based research. This platform was carefully developed to improve patient quality of life and raises return-to-work rates from 40% with traditional care programs to 70% when using the ABI Wellness model.
In addition to consolidating patient care into one trackable system, BEARS platform centralizes clinician access to access patient physio, cognitive recovery, and activities of daily living information all in one place. Utilized by innovative clinics in North America, BEARS is now openly available to private clinics. It is specially designed to reduce administrative workload, reduce the need for forms, and maximize the number of patients that clinics are able to serve per day.
More Effective Recovery
ABI Wellness is a response to the need for improved brain recovery systems. One of the main challenges in cognitive recovery is patient drop-off due to complex care plans and appointment schedules that are difficult to adhere to as a person with cognitive challenges. ABI Wellness uses BEARS to reduce attrition rates, thereby improving the long-term efficacy of care plans.
Traditional recovery programs globally currently show a 40% return to work rate, focusing only on compensatory training. The BEARS platform has 37% higher return to work rate, focusing on capacity building and neuroplasticity programming. By helping more patients return to work faster, the BEARS platform is able to save an individual returning to full-time work between $300k to $1.2 million dollars in loss of lifelong earnings. When returning from part-time work to full-time work, a patient can save up to $400k.
About ABI Wellness
ABI Wellness, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada. The company was co-founded in Spring of 2014 by Mark Watson, CEO and former Executive Director of the Watson Centre for Brain Health, and Howard Eaton, President and Chair. ABI Wellness's system is used in both large, renowned hospitals and private clinics.
For more information: abiwellness.com, @abiwellness #abiwellness, info@abiwellness.com. ABI Wellness, 204-6190 Agronomy Rd, Vancouver, BC V6T 1Z3
