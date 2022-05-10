AbroadCare is a leading cosmetic medical tourism agency that helps people across the globe to gain access to the best doctors and clinics.
GLASGOW, Scotland, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As years roll by, the demand for cosmetic and aesthetic treatments is expanding at an unprecedented pace. However, many countries don't have the proper infrastructure to withstand this increasing need. This is manifested by lacking sufficient experts to perform these kinds of procedures. As a result, countless people are precluded from the right to feel better about their bodies. For this reason, AbroadCare, a cosmetic medical tourism agency, has decided to expand its list of possible destinations in the current year.
"After long and exhausting months of efforts and hard work, we've managed to increase the number of countries in which our clients can have the procedure they want," said Emma Rivers, spokesperson for AbroadCare. "This move has been conducted in order to help our customers have as many options as possible regarding where they want to have their treatment. More destinations mean a more tailored package deal for the client, which is exactly what AbroadCare aims for."
Putting bureaucracy aside
Aesthetic procedures were once a luxury reserved only for the wealthy, yet nowadays that is not the case. The problem is that not enough countries offer these services at a fair cost. Therefore, the main obstruction standing between people and the treatment they desire is incidentals - international flights, accommodation, and other bureaucratic issues. This is where AbroadCare enters the picture, and facilitates treatments like dental work, hair transplants and aesthetic surgeries to all.
"Money shouldn't make people give up hope and not stand between them and their dreams," added Rivers. "That's why AbroadCare has been established in the first place - to make these procedures as affordable as possible. We aim to make it possible for every single one of our clients. For many people, going through cosmetic and aesthetic treatments may be potentially stressful by itself. It only makes sense that they shouldn't take care of other things included in the process. We strive to handle all these issues for our customers, all at affordable prices and by the highest standards in the industry. Currently we manage to successfully provide these services in professional clinics located in Turkey and Mexico, but as our client base grows, we are adding additional destinations for their benefit"
About AbroadCare
AbroadCare is a cosmetic medical tourism agency focused on variety and ease, offering a wide list of procedures, including hair transplants, dental and orthodontic treatments, and aesthetic treatments. Its vision is to make medical tourism as enjoyable as possible. In addition, it strives to provide the best procedures with no compromises. AbroadCare takes a close look at its clients' needs and wishes in order to make their journey as tailored and smooth as possible. Clients interested in a variety of aesthetic treatments are more than welcome to contact the company via the details listed on its website. Customers enjoy a constant escort and 24/7 service, to make sure they get the full value for their funds.
Media Contact
Emma Rivers, spokesperson for AbroadCare, AbroadCare, +1 929-341-1771, support@abroadcare.com
SOURCE AbroadCare