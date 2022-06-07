Manufacturable humanized antibodies now engineered from rabbit and camelid antibodies
REDCAR, England, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Absolute Antibody Ltd., an industry-leading provider of recombinant antibody products and services, today announced the expansion of its Prometheus™ antibody humanization service to offer humanization from non-murine origin species, including rabbit antibodies and single-domain camelid nanobodies. The service can now deliver humanized antibodies from a wide range of species, while maintaining antibody expression levels and functionality.
Humanization is a critical step in the development pathway of all therapeutic antibodies derived from non-human sources. Typical humanization platforms are optimized for humanizing mouse or rat antibodies, which are structurally similar to human antibodies. However, drug discovery campaigns are increasingly initiated in non-murine models, such as rabbits and camelids. These species offer a range of advantages over more traditional sources of monoclonal antibodies, but structural differences have made humanization challenging.
The Prometheus™ humanization service, initially focused on mouse or rat antibodies, has now expanded to include rabbit antibodies and single-domain camelid nanobodies. The service delivers a full panel of humanized antibody variants, guaranteeing to produce a variant with comparable activity to the parent clone. It is uniquely focused on enhancing antibody manufacturability, leading to increased expression, lower aggregation, and long-term stability and solubility.
"Expanding our antibody humanization service to popular non-murine species enables therapeutics developers to harness the functional and structural advantages of antibodies from non-traditional source organisms," said Dr. Michael Fiebig, Chief Scientific Officer at Absolute Antibody. "Our team specializes in antibody engineering, and we're always excited to support the innovative scientists working to improve the characteristics of next-generation biotherapeutics."
Absolute Antibody's humanization approach was informed by analyzing manufacturability data for more than 100 therapeutic antibodies to identify preferential manufacturing properties. The process uses structure-guided CDR grafting onto preferred germline backbones selected for these key manufacturability properties, delivering humanized antibodies with the robust manufacturability required for large-scale clinical production. The Prometheus™ antibody humanization service is royalty-free and has been used to successfully complete more than 100 humanization projects.
