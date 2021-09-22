TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ABSTRAX, an industry leader in the study and production of cannabis and botanically-derived terpenes, is thrilled to announce its newest product line, the massively flavor forward terpene-infused Cloudburst Series. Cloudburst is a breakthrough product aimed towards customers who want the traditional effects of terpene-based flavoring, but with an extremely pronounced burst of flavor.
"The Cloudburst Series is for when too much is just enough," said Max Koby, Founding Partner and Chief Executive Officer of ABSTRAX. "It's all about flavor, flavor, and more flavor. First, we analyze the most popular, the sweetest, the most in-demand dessert flavors to figure out what makes them tick. Then our chemists build each flavor profile from the ground up, constantly tuning and refining to establish a faithful recreation of the source material. But here's what makes Cloudburst exceptional. Once that base profile is established, our chemists will go in and crank up the intensity of each blend's best attributes. The result is an extremely powerful flavor that hits and lasts, all while maintaining the function of traditional terpene flavoring."
This announcement comes at a moment when Delta-8 is amongst the hottest offerings in the hemp industry. While Delta-8 regulations are evolving in some states, the market has largely embraced it and other cannabinoids, including CBG, as "Cannabis Light" because of their tangible effects and benefits to the mind and body. Thus, to meet the demand from its clients and consumers, ABSTRAX has expanded its Farm Bill-friendly (0.3% Delta-9 THC) terpene formulations to enhance flavor, aroma, effect, and consistency of Delta-8, CBG and CBD infused products to deliver the ultimate sensorial experience to consumers with absolute consistency.
ABSTRAX is renowned for building its flavors from the ground up and recently upped the ante by bringing on an industry pioneer and renowned flavor chemist to develop this library of groundbreaking flavor keys (along with non-cannabis and custom flavorings). Together, the team worked tirelessly to reverse engineer the sweetest and most popular fruit and dessert flavors, while ensuring the highest quality and safest ingredients without the use of carriers to support its customers with regulatory compliance requests and full disclosure as needed.
"The most notable difference between Cloudburst and other flavor options is that it offers massive, sense delighting flavor," said Koby. "If a brand is looking to make a flavor-forward product for customers who want the most intense and enjoyable product experience, they are seeking the Cloudburst Series. No other functional flavor product comes even close to matching Cloudburst's intensity."
Most important is the company's focus on quality, safety, and the consistency of every ingredient, which is why it designed all terpene flavors from scratch and can support clients with additional safety and compliance requirements.
ABSTRAX discovered it could leverage all-natural and artificial ingredients along with botanical terpenes to make them highly consistent to produce targetable, physiological effects in both water and oil-soluble formulations. It can also develop custom formulations with quick turnaround to produce any botanical, fruit, dessert, or candy flavors that a brand may desire.
"We are dedicated to the development of terpene-based flavor systems to help brands differentiate our products and build consumer trust through predictable and repeatable product experiences," said Koby. "Our reverse engineering efforts have seen the successful development of extra-sweet fruity and dessert flavors such as Watermelon Splash, Sweet Strawberry, Banana Candy, Peaches and Cream, and more."
Currently, the line features six flavors (with at least three more SKUs launching in the near future), all of which are legally defined as "non-cannabis derived" blends containing no THC - meaning they can easily be transported and shipped worldwide. The menu includes:
- Banana Candy
- Fruit Punch
- Summer Lemon
- Watermelon Splash
- Sweet Strawberry
- Peaches and Cream
In addition to using the flavors for vape applications, the Cloudburst Series also works with blunt wraps, pre-rolls, edibles, beverages, and more.
To find out more about the Cloudburst Series visit https://abstraxtech.com/collections/cloudburst.
About ABSTRAX
Leveraging its proven background in cannabis research, ABSTRAX is the leader in the research, development, and production of botanically-derived and cannabis-inspired terpenes that create unforgettable sensorial experiences. Headquartered in California, the company owns and operates a state-of-the-art type 7 licensed research and manufacturing lab where it's award-winning product developers and scientists leverage the most advanced strain analysis technology to extract and study aroma compounds via three-dimensional analysis, allowing for each and every compound within a plant to be named and studied. The company has partnered with many of the best cultivators in the industry to study their cannabis profiles and create the world's most advanced terpene formulations. As a result of its efforts, ABSTRAX offers the largest terpene catalog of the most popular strains - botanically-derived terpene blends and isolates native to cannabis. These ingredients, also known as functional flavors and aromas, are used in vapes, concentrates, edibles, beer, essential oils, fragrances, cosmetics, topicals, tinctures, alcohol, food and beverage, personal care, and more. The company works with internationally recognized brands and provides unparalleled cannabis research, innovation, and custom formulations to create products that engage and thrill consumers. ABSTRAX also devotes significant resources to developing the highest terpene standards and best practices in the industry. The company has developed a robust quality management system including Gas Chromatography analysis and molecular distillation of natural ingredients to achieve the highest purity standards. Investigating and ensuring that ingredients used in its own products, and products within its industry, are safe for consumption. The terpene industry is a rapidly growing segment of the global flavor and fragrance market, which is expected to grow to $35 billion by 2024. This market segment includes the cannabis, CBD, skincare, cosmetics, health and wellness, food and beverage industries. For more information, visit AbstraxTech.com
