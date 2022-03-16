CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AIA is the preeminent teaching institution for aesthetic injectors in the world, providing unique clinical training of facial anatomy education for injectors, ranging from virtual, on-demand anatomy education to live, hands-on injector training and in-depth advanced anatomy training. Unlike other anatomy-based injectable training programs, the AIA's hands-on courses allow participants to take part in actual injection and dissection activities, directly under the instruction of Dr. Surek; George Baxter-Holder, ARNP, DNP, CANS; Hermine Warren, DNP, APRN, CANS; and the other renowned members of the AIA faculty.
"The release of the new Foundations of Injection Anatomy and Practice course is an excellent addition to the comprehensive educational platform that AIA is becoming," says AIA founder and chairman, Dr. Surek. "This is coupled with increased virtual course offerings, which we will continue to grow in 2022 and beyond. Education is an evolving process, and we need to continue to provide the most up-to-date training on anatomy, gel and toxin science, injection technique, complication management and ancillary technology, such as ultrasound. The Advanced Cadaver Course will continue to expand upon advanced training, whereas the Foundations of Injection Anatomy and Practice course will provide a solid foundation for newer injectors who are looking for a comprehensive course on all necessary components of becoming a safe, compliant and accurate injector."
The Advanced Cadaver Course—taught by Dr. Surek, and featuring an all-star faculty including Baxter-Holder; Warren; Steven Weiner, MD; Kevin Harrington, MSN, APRN, FNP-C; Sarah Safa, MS, PA-C; Carl Clarke, MHS, RPA-C; Michelle Doran, MSN, APRN, BC, CANS; and Anita Wolf, RN—includes a didactic lecture and a hands-on cadaver lab, as well as an introduction to ultrasound technology. This course is intended for people who have been practicing for multiple years or already have some experience with anatomy.
The schedule of AIA Advanced Cadaver Courses includes the following dates and cities:
- March 19 – 20: Kansas City, Missouri
- April 8 – 10: Salt Lake City, Utah
- May 13 – 15: Atlanta, Georgia
- June 4 – 5: Kansas City, Missouri
- July 22 – 24: New York, New York
- August 13 – 14: Kansas City, Missouri
- September 24 – 25: Kansas City, Missouri
- October 7 – 9: Houston, Texas
- November 4 – 6: Miami, Florida
The Foundations of Injection Anatomy and Practice course, taught by Baxter-Holder and Warren, is designed for people who are beginning their journey in medical aesthetics. This lecture-based course establishes the fundamentals of being a successful injector, as well as a beginning anatomical study for aesthetics. If you want to begin working your way toward being an amazing injector, this is where you start.
The schedule of AIA Foundations Courses includes the following dates and cities:
- June 18 – 19: Chicago, Illinois
- September 17 – 18: Chicago, Illinois
- November 19 – 20: Chicago, Illinois
The brand-new Virtual Introduction to Anatomy course will make this education available to people who can't attend the live AIA courses and will serve as an incredible refresher course for those who want to brush up on their anatomy knowledge and skills. The virtual training contains nine modules featuring Dr. Surek and Dr. Weiner, and it includes an over-the-shoulder cadaver dissection and ultrasound demonstration. The AIA Virtual Course can be accessed online and on-demand through the Academy for Injection Anatomy website (http://www.americanmedspa.org/injectionanatomy).
No other academy provides this level of instruction on anatomy, practice and compliance. With its continued growth and evolution, AIA offers a wide array of online courses taught by the most respected injectors in aesthetics, as well as in-depth live courses throughout the country. To register for an upcoming AIA event or explore the virtual offerings, please visit http://www.americanmedspa.org/injectionanatomy.
About the American Med Spa Association (AmSpa)
The American Med Spa Association (AmSpa) provides business, legal, and clinical training and resources to medical spas and aesthetic practices throughout the country. AmSpa's events—including Medical Spa & Aesthetic Boot Camps, Academy of Injection Anatomy trainings and Medical Spa Show—provide business and legal best-practices to anyone entering the medical spa space or looking to improve their existing practice. AmSpa Members receive access to legal summaries of laws governing medical spas in their state, discounts, a robust and growing webinar library, and many other benefits. For more information visit http://www.americanmedspa.org, call 312-981-0993, or email info@americanmedspa.org.
