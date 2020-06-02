CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the world's largest organization of food and nutrition professionals, has appointed five registered dietitian nutritionists to three-year terms as media spokespeople and reappointed eight spokespeople to another term.
The Academy's national volunteer spokesperson network consists of 30 registered dietitian nutritionists who conduct thousands of nutrition and healthful eating interviews on behalf of the Academy each year with print, broadcast and online media.
As registered dietitian nutritionists, Academy spokespeople are the food and nutrition experts. They have fulfilled rigorous educational and practice requirements, including at least a bachelor's degree (most spokespeople hold advanced degrees), completed a supervised practice program and passed a national registration examination — in addition to maintaining continuing education requirements for recertification.
The following registered dietitian nutritionists have been appointed as new Academy spokespeople for 2020-2023. Their term begins June 1:
- Roxana Ehsani, MS, RD, CSSD, LDN, Las Vegas, Nev., is in private practice. Her areas of expertise include gluten intolerances, sports nutrition and heart health.
- Su-Nui Escobar, MS, RDN/LDN, Miami, Fla., is in private practice and a dietetic internship director at Larkin Community Hospital. Her areas of expertise include medical nutrition therapy, recipe development and mindful eating.
- Wesley McWhorter, DrPH, MS, RD, LD, CSCS, Houston, Texas, is the director of culinary nutrition for the Nourish Program at the Michael & Susan Dell Center for Healthy Living at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth) School of Public Health. His areas of expertise include culinary nutrition, strength and conditioning, cultural foods, epidemiology, food insecurity, food policy, men's nutrition, nutrition education and fad diets.
- Melissa Ann Prest, DCN, MS, RDN, CSR, LDN, Chicago, Ill., is a dietitian at the National Kidney Foundation of Illinois. Her area of expertise is renal nutrition.
- Colleen Tewksbury, PhD, MPH, RD, CSOWM, LDN, Glenside, Pa., is a senior research investigator at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Her areas of expertise include epidemiology (research review and analysis), adult obesity management and public health.
The Academy has also reappointed eight spokespeople for 2020-2023:
- Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LDN, Atlanta, Ga.
- Sandra Arévalo, MPH, RDN, CDN, CLC, CDCES, FAND, New York, N.Y.
- Ginger Hultin, MS, RDN, CSO, Seattle, Wash.
- Melissa Majumdar, MS, RD, CSOWM, LDN, Atlanta, Ga.
- Isabel Maples, MEd, RDN, Washington, D.C.
- Cordialis Msora-Kasago, MA, RDN, Los Angeles, Calif.
- Kristen Smith, MS, RD, LD, Atlanta, Ga.
- Lauri Wright, PhD, RDN, LD, Jacksonville, Fla.
More information on the Academy and its spokespeople, including full biographies and headshots, can be found in the Academy's downloadable 2020-2021 Media Guide.
Journalists seeking photos or interviews with Academy Spokespeople can call 800/877-1600, ext. 1743, or email media@eatright.org.
