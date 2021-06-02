CRANBURY, N.J., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named Sharon Gentry, MSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, AOCN, CBCN, Program Director, Academy of Oncology Nurse & Patient Navigators (AONN+), as one of the 2021 PM360 ELITE 100 in the Master Educators category. Now in its seventh year, the PM360 ELITE (Exceptional • Leaders • Innovators • Transformers • Entrepreneurs) represent the most influential people in the healthcare industry today.
Sharon serves as Program Director of AONN+, which includes more than 9000 nurse and patient navigators. In this role, she has been instrumental in the growth of more than 30 (and counting) Navigator Networks throughout the country. These networks provide support and educational resources to navigators locally and regionally. Sharon has also started a scholarship fund to help AONN+ members to attend the Midyear and Annual conferences.
"Sharon's passion to advance the role of navigation is always based in seeking research, evidence, and best practice," said Emily Gentry, Senior Director of Education and Program Development, AONN+. "Sharon is a role model, mentor, and an aspiration to oncology navigators."
Sharon has been a voice of the AONN+ Leadership Council since its 2009 inception. From 2012 to 2019, she co-chaired the semiannual AONN+ conferences and actively served on the teams for certification, metrics, and acuity. She has written articles in peer-reviewed journals and patient advocacy magazines, authored book chapters, and travels nationally lecturing on navigation significance. Her work as Program Director continues to create opportunities for education, knowledge, and life-sustaining support—at exactly the time it is needed the most.
The PM360 ELITE Awards were established in 2015 to recognize individuals who have made a significant impact on the healthcare industry throughout their careers. More than 500 submissions were received and nominees were evaluated and selected by the PM360 editorial staff based on their accomplishments; testimonials from their bosses, clients, and colleagues; and supporting evidence that reflects the impact of their efforts. A total of 100 winners were selected across 19 categories, including Creative Directors, COVID Heroes, Data Miners, Digital Crusaders, Disrupters, Drug Researchers and Developers, Entrepreneurs, Launch Experts, Leaders of the Future, Marketing Teams, Master Educators, Mentors, Patient Advocates, PR Gurus, Sales MVPs, Strategists, Talent Acquisition Leaders, Tech-know Geeks, and Transformational Leaders.
"As the pandemic surged across the globe in 2020, all eyes were on the healthcare and life sciences industries in search for answers, treatments, vaccines, and hope—and the very best in our industry were able to deliver all of that," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "While every year our ELITE winners demonstrate the power of the life sciences to impact lives, this year's winners had to do so by overcoming unprecedented challenges in record times. Their incredible work helped to navigate HCPs, patients, and doctors through this pandemic and get us to where we are now as restrictions are slowly being lifted and we start to return to more of the things we love."
The winners were profiled in PM360's May 2021 issue. You can read their profiles online at https://www.pm360online.com/the-2021-pm360-elite-100.
Additionally, the 2021 ELITE 100 will be celebrated during a virtual event on June 22 at 7:00 PM ET. A special keynote address from Uber ELITE Winner Stéphane Bancel, CEO, Moderna, will kick off the celebration.
Tickets for the event can be purchased at https://www.pm360online.com/elitetickets2021.
