BRANFORD, Conn., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Francis Acunzo, CEO of Acara Partners, a medical aesthetic business consultancy and creative agency, is implementing a new style of work for his employees, a hybrid plan he has dubbed "The Library Model."
What is the Library Model?
This hybrid style of working encourages the employees of Acara Partners to come into the office when they have small group meetings or are just looking for a quiet place to work. When they are not in the office, employees will continue to work and communicate through Google Meet, Slack and traditional email.
"It has been hard, this past year, to not see our employees in the office," says Acunzo. "While our employees have been amazing at adapting to working virtually, I'm so excited to begin seeing them around the office."
As a leader in the medical aesthetic industry, Acunzo has been in contact with fellow CEOs and industry leaders, as well as his own leadership team, to decide when the best possible time was to welcome the employees of Acara Partners back into the office and just how exactly to do it. Ultimately, Acunzo decided on adopting the "Library Model" of working.
"In the next four to six months we will be adding new employees to Acara Partners," says Acunzo. "This 'Library Model' allows us to easily adjust to the growth without outgrowing the office space that has come to feel like home. This opportunity to expand Acara Partners without even having to consider a real estate change is fantastic."
Acara Partners will welcome employees and clients back into the office after the July 4 holiday. Acunzo's ultimate goal is restoring Acara Partners to a fully operational office by the start of 2022.
About Acara Partners
Acara Partners is a full-service consultancy and marketing agency dedicated to the aesthetic medical industry. Their team of expert consultants and communications professionals make Acara the industry's comprehensive business advisory, marketing, advertising, and digital agency. Founded by husband-and-wife team Francis X. Acunzo and Colleen Acunzo in 2003, Acara has decades of experience in launching and developing aesthetic medical practices across the country. For further information about Acara Partners, go to https://acarapartners.com/.
