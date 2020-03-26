SAN RAMON, Calif., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accela, the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for government, in response to accelerated customer demand for digital service capability during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic today announced a suite of new Response Solutions designed to help government agencies address rising challenges and navigate new modes of business operation during "shelter-in-place" and "social distancing" mandates. The solutions for online citizen services, mobile capabilities for agency staff, virtual inspections, and more help governments during the COVID-19 crisis by giving agencies the ability to work remotely and manage high volumes of services needed in a time of crisis. They are specific to the needs of response efforts, can be rapidly implemented, and include necessary training. Accela is prepared to partner with any agency to ensure they can support their citizens during this time, regardless of resource constraints.
"Now more than ever, state and local governments are facing larger-than-life challenges in maintaining the health and wellbeing of their communities as COVID-19 continues to spread across the country," said Jonathon Knight, Chief Customer Officer at Accela. "Accela is committed to doing whatever it can to equip governments with the best technology available to ensure remote staff can continue operating critical services virtually to keep their communities safe and healthy during this unprecedented time."
State and local leaders are the first responders dealing directly with the public health and economic fallout from the virus and the pressure to efficiently address its impact on communities—with limited resources and surging citizen demand. The new Accela COVID-19 Response Solutions are designed to match the pressures of the pandemic and can be deployed within approximately 1-14 days, depending on the solution implemented.
The full suite of Accela COVID-19 Response Solutions includes:
- Online citizen services to enable city or county offices to fulfill their charters while working remotely, without in-person citizen interactions
- Mobile inspection capabilities for agency staff to enable field workers to perform critical inspections while mitigating risks
- Inspections for temporary structures or medical facilities that enable the rapid expansion of hospital capacity to address anticipated surges in patient volume
- Temporary childcare center licensing so agencies can review, approve, and manage temporary childcare programs during the pandemic
- Virtual inspections to continue construction projects via photos, videos or other virtual means, such as live video conferencing
- Delivery driver registration to increase access to essentials, such as food and medicine, particularly for elderly or at-risk individuals
- Health professional registration to quickly certify or recertify qualified healthcare workers in the event medical facilities need to supplement staff and increase hospital capacity
- Emergency occupancy information collection and tracking to address public safety concerns around homeless individuals occupying vacant structures
To further help agencies, Accela is offering free, live, instructor-led video training courses to guide customers and new users on the solutions.
Today's announcement reinforces Accela's commitment to partner with state and local governments to deliver modern digital tools that keep government services moving and protect citizens across the country. Its existing suite of out-of-the-box Civic Applications includes solutions to streamline Planning, Building, Environmental Health, Business and Occupational Licensing, and more. Online services keep construction projects, inspections, licensing processes, and applications moving forward, and ensure critical public safety activities continue. To learn more about how Accela is helping governments address the impacts of COVID-19, read "How Accela Customers Are Protecting Their Communities in Response to COVID-19" and CEO Gary Kovacs's recent blog post here.
