TUCSON, Ariz., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX), today announced financial results for the quarter ending March 31, 2020 and provided a business update regarding the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's operations.
"Our first quarter got off to a solid start, as sales, new contracts, and go-lives all progressed as anticipated through January and February. As we moved into March, hospitals began shifting their focus toward preparing for and treating COVID-19 patients, and these shifting priorities, along with meaningful restrictions on hospital access, led to lower-than-expected new contracts and go-lives for the quarter," commented Jack Phillips, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. "However, we are adapting our business to maximize our commercial execution in the near term, and we will continue to work diligently on our longer-term initiatives to strengthen our commercial foundation and expand our portfolio of innovative, life-saving products."
2020 First Quarter Financial and Operational Highlights
- Added 13 net new global commercially contracted instruments, including 21 new U.S. contracted instruments.
- Live U.S. Pheno instruments at the end of the first quarter were 197, with another 239 U.S. contracted Pheno instruments not yet live.
- Net sales for the first quarter of $2.3 million, compared to $1.8 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Gross margin was 45% for the quarter, compared to 48% in the first quarter of 2019.
- Selling, general, and administrative expenses for the quarter were $12.9 million, compared to $12.7 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Research and development (R&D) costs for the quarter were $5.8 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2019.
- Net loss was $21.3 million in the first quarter, or $0.39 per share, which included $4.2 million in non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- Net cash used in the quarter was $16.4 million, and the Company ended the quarter with total cash, investments, and cash equivalents of $92.0 million.
- Entered into a commercial collaboration agreement with BioCheck, Inc., San Francisco, U.S., including their affiliate, Sophonix Ltd., Beijing, China, to sell serology-based SARS-COV-2 antibody tests (IgG and IgM) in the U.S. and EMEA, as disclosed in a press release dated April 14th, 2020.
About Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions for the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Pheno® system and Accelerate PhenoTest® BC kit combine several technologies aimed at reducing the time clinicians must wait to determine the most optimal antibiotic therapy for deadly infections. The FDA cleared system and kit fully automate the sample preparation steps to report phenotypic antibiotic susceptibility results in approximately 7 hours direct from positive blood cultures. Recent external studies indicate the solution offers results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, enabling clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and dosage specific to the individual patient days earlier.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as, among others, Mr. Phillips statements about adapting our business to maximize our commercial execution in the near term and our longer-term initiative to strengthen our commercial foundation and expand our portfolio of products. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is contained in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020, and in any other reports that the company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company's forward-looking statements could be affected by general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities laws, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties or other contingencies.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
BALANCE SHEET
(in thousands, except share data)
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Unaudited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
39,487
$
61,014
Investments
52,525
47,437
Trade accounts receivable
3,143
3,222
Inventory
8,527
8,059
Prepaid expenses
1,771
955
Other current assets
1,291
1,165
Total current assets
106,744
121,852
Property and equipment, net
8,639
7,905
Right of use assets
3,742
3,917
Other non-current assets
868
750
Total assets
$
119,993
$
134,424
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
3,401
$
2,351
Accrued liabilities
2,428
3,828
Accrued interest
191
1,262
Deferred revenue
186
271
Current operating lease liability
453
450
Total current liabilities
6,659
8,162
Non-current operating lease liability
3,466
3,579
Other non-current liabilities
93
19
Convertible notes
132,717
130,043
Total liabilities
$
142,935
$
141,803
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' deficit:
Preferred shares, $0.001 par value;
5,000,000 preferred shares authorized and none outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
—
—
Common stock, $0.001 par value;
85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,993,588 shares issued and outstanding on March 31, 2020 and 85,000,000 common shares authorized with 54,708,792 shares issued and outstanding on December 31, 2019
55
55
Contributed capital
457,987
452,344
Treasury stock
(45,067)
(45,067)
Accumulated deficit
(436,067)
(414,653)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
150
(58)
Total stockholders' deficit
(22,942)
(7,379)
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
$
119,993
$
134,424
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
Unaudited
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
Net sales
$
2,342
$
1,750
Cost of sales
1,287
916
Gross profit
1,055
834
Costs and expenses:
Research and development
5,842
6,933
Sales, general and administrative
12,943
12,723
Total costs and expenses
18,785
19,656
Loss from operations
(17,730)
(18,822)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(3,749)
(3,459)
Foreign currency exchange loss
(128)
(59)
Interest income
380
842
Other expense, net
(82)
(2)
Total other expense, net
(3,579)
(2,678)
Net loss before income taxes
(21,309)
(21,500)
Provision for income taxes
—
(221)
Net loss
$
(21,309)
$
(21,721)
Basic and diluted net loss per share
$
(0.39)
$
(0.40)
Weighted average shares outstanding
54,837
54,337
Other comprehensive loss:
Net loss
$
(21,309)
$
(21,721)
Net unrealized gain on debt securities available-for-sale
223
121
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(15)
(76)
Comprehensive loss
$
(21,101)
$
(21,676)
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(21,309)
$
(21,721)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
755
626
Amortization of investment discount
(4)
(180)
Equity-based compensation
4,199
3,397
Provision for bad debt expense
8
—
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
2,674
2,387
Unrealized loss on equity investments
8
—
Realized loss (gain) on sale of investments
3
(2)
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
432
329
(Increase) decrease in assets:
Accounts receivable
(9)
(90)
Inventory
(1,735)
(1,567)
Prepaid expense and other
(1,030)
(1,041)
Increase (decrease) in liabilities:
Accounts payable
968
1,151
Accrued liabilities, and other
(1,475)
(1,790)
Accrued interest
(1,071)
(1,071)
Deferred revenue and income
(85)
74
Deferred compensation
74
(7)
Net cash used in operating activities
(17,597)
(19,505)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of equipment
(438)
(37)
Purchase of marketable securities
(21,582)
(12,826)
Proceeds from sales of marketable securities
—
9,000
Maturities of marketable securities
16,664
28,662
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(5,356)
24,799
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
111
139
Proceeds from exercise of options
1,318
3,677
Net cash provided by financing activities
1,429
3,816
Effect of exchange rate on cash
(3)
(61)
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
(21,527)
9,049
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
61,014
66,260
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
39,487
$
75,309
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
March 31,
2020
2019
Non-cash investing activities:
Transfer of instruments from inventory to property and equipment
$
1,282
$
769
Supplemental cash flow information:
Interest paid
$
2,144
$
2,144
Income taxes paid, net of refunds
$
26
$
2
See accompanying notes to condensed consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Common stock shares outstanding
Beginning
54,709
54,232
Exercise of options
270
215
Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan
15
7
Ending
54,994
54,454
Common stock
Beginning
$
55
$
54
Ending
$
55
$
54
Contributed capital
Beginning
$
452,344
$
432,885
Exercise of options
1,318
3,677
Issuance of common stock under employee purchase plan
111
139
Equity based compensation
4,214
3,453
Ending
$
457,987
$
440,154
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.
ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT (CONTINUED)
Unaudited
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2020
2019
Accumulated deficit
Beginning
$
(414,653)
$
(330,348)
Cumulative effect of accounting changes
(105)
—
Net loss
(21,309)
(21,721)
Ending
$
(436,067)
$
(352,069)
Treasury stock
Beginning
$
(45,067)
$
(45,067)
Ending
$
(45,067)
$
(45,067)
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
Beginning
$
(58)
$
(149)
Net unrealized gain on debt securities available-for-sale
223
121
Foreign currency translation adjustment
(15)
(76)
Ending
$
150
$
(104)
Total stockholders' (deficit)
$
(22,942)
$
42,968
See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.