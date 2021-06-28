TORONTO, Ontario, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Genuity Science is bringing together a distinguished panel of experts from academia, research and industry to discuss opportunities and advancements in developing better treatments for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE). SLE is a chronic and relapsing autoimmune disease characterized by a break-down of self-tolerance that leads to tissue inflammation and multiorgan damage.
SLE is extremely heterogeneous in nature, with the signs and symptoms varying from person to person, which can often lead to delays in diagnosis. The treatment landscape for SLE today is comprised primarily of non-specific therapies such as antimalarials, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants and biologics. These treatments are often unsuccessful in treating the patients — particularly those with a more severe form of the disease — and longer term, these treatments can be associated with several side effects. Episodic flares of symptoms frequently necessitate changes in medications or dosages, further complicating management of the disease.
Register for this webinar hear an examination of why researching lupus is so complex and the fundamental challenges of SLE research. We will also explore where the field has advanced and where opportunities to deepen understanding still exist in order to accelerate the development of new drugs for this underserved group of patients.
Join John Dowling, Sales VP, Genuity Science, and other panelists including Richard Furie, Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Northwell Health; Professor of Medicine, Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell, for the live webinar on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 at 12pm EDT (5pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Lupus Drug Discovery & Development: Fireside Chat with Experts in SLE Research.
