TORONTO, Apr. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The clinical trial operating model is rapidly changing as the industry reimagines how trials are conducted. Sponsors, CROs and sites are looking for simpler ways to share information and make it easier for patients to participate in new trials, from enrollment to treatment.
Organizations are adopting new virtual, remote and digital ways of working to accelerate clinical research. Looking ahead, the modern trial of the future will reduce the patient burden, speed drug development and improve how stakeholders work together during clinical trials.
Register for this live webinar with Veeva and Celerion on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 12pm EDT as they share their strategic vision to transform clinical operations by automating and streamlining the flow of information across all parties involved in a trial.
This webinar will also provide a first look at the findings from Veeva's Annual CRO Report which examines the drivers, barriers, and benefits of a unified clinical operating model from a CRO perspective.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Accelerating Toward a New Era of Clinical Trials: Fireside Chat with Celerion.
