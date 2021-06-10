SAN FRANCISCO, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accelero Biostructures announced today that it has been selected to deliver a company presentation and participate in the NIH Innovation Zone, at 2021 BIO Digital, the premier biotech event. BIO Digital is scheduled June 10-11 & 14-18, 2021.
Debanu Das, Co-Founder & CEO, will present the company's ABS-OneStep technology. ABS-OneStep is the next-generation platform for hit generation in early drug discovery to develop novel therapeutics using a fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) approach. Fragment library screening with ABS-OneStep resolves key bottlenecks in conventional FBDD approaches. ABS-OneStep provides an extremely sensitive, efficient, experimental, single-step approach for interrogating diverse chemical space and determining hits and their 3D structures using ultra high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography for library screening. The company presentation will be available to registered attendees at 9 am ET June 10.
Attendees at BIO Digital will be able to view the Accelero Biostructures Company Presentation before live meetings in the BIO One-on-One Partnering™ system begin on June 14.
About Accelero Biostructures
San Francisco-based Accelero Biostructures (accelerobio.com) was founded in 2015 to capitalize on over 20 years of structural genomics and structural biology expertise using high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography with the ABS-Services and ABS-OneStep platforms. ABS-Services provides a unified pipeline of protein X-ray crystallography solutions aimed at the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to support structure-based drug discovery and protein engineering. ABS-OneStep is the next-generation platform for hit generation in early drug discovery to develop novel therapeutics using a fragment-based drug discovery (FBDD) approach. Fragment library screening with ABS-OneStep resolves key bottlenecks in conventional FBDD approaches. ABS-OneStep provides an extremely sensitive, efficient, experimental, single-step approach for determining fragment hits and their 3D structures using high-throughput protein X-ray crystallography.
About BIO
BIO is the world's largest advocacy organization representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world's largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. Subscribe to Good Day BIO.
