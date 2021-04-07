ATLANTA, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that AccentCare, a nationwide leader in post-acute healthcare services with over 240 locations in 29 states, will leverage Jvion's prescriptive clinical AI CORE to focus resources on patients with an avoidable risk of readmission post-discharge. The CORE will provide inferences on how social determinants drive patients' risk of readmission, as well as recommendations for patient-centric interventions to address these risk drivers.
Approximately one in six patients have an unplanned readmission within 30 days of discharge, and as a result, half of America's value-based care hospitals were penalized by CMS for high readmission rates in 2020. However, research suggests as many as 75% of readmissions could be prevented or reduced in severity with the right interventions, care coordination and communications tailored to patients' needs. But to do so, care teams need to know which patients are at risk of readmission and how their risk can be reduced.
"At AccentCare, we help manage high risk patients when they are most vulnerable — as they transition from the acute setting to the home with continued need for nursing and/or therapy services," said Dr. Anna Loengard, Chief Medical Officer at AccentCare. "As a former customer of Jvion, I knew their AI enabled identification and recommendations would help us focus our attention and resources so we can keep patients safe and appropriately supported through these transitions. Readmissions are a systemic failure, and a risk for our patients. Jvion's insights will also enhance us operationally by helping us understand the complexity of our admissions geographically and balance the caseload of our home health teams," she added.
While risk scores from predictive analytics can help identify patients at risk of readmissions, they provide little value for determining whether that risk is avoidable, or what the appropriate intervention would be to prevent the readmissions. In contrast, Jvion's prescriptive clinical AI surfaces patients whose risk can likely be reduced with the right intervention, provides insight on the social, economic, environmental and behavioral factors driving their risk, and recommends evidence-based interventions to address them.
"We're thrilled to partner with AccentCare to help their care teams prevent avoidable readmissions nationwide," said Dr. John Showalter, Chief Product Officer at Jvion. "Social determinants of health are often practically invisible to providers, leaving a blind spot in their efforts to reduce readmissions and other adverse health outcomes. Our clinical AI brings relevant social determinants to light and advises clinicians on how to address them. In addition to improving patient outcomes, Jvion's insights can help address operational concerns like care and case management workload balancing."
The Jvion CORE delivers powerful insights on social determinants and lifestyle factors that have been proven to improve outcomes and reduce costs. A recent study found that the CORE reduced a hospital's readmission rate by 25%. Meanwhile, one of New York State's largest health systems was able to reduce readmissions by 23.6% by applying the CORE's recommended interventions to patients in transitions of care
Jvion, a leader in clinical artificial intelligence, enables providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify patients on a trajectory to becoming high-risk. Jvion then determines the interventions that will more effectively reduce risk and enable clinical and operational action. The CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations, and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across hundreds of clients and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.
AccentCare Inc., headquartered in Dallas, TX, is a nationally recognized leader in post-acute care, with more than 30 strategic partnerships aligned to deliver consistently exceptional care to patients and their families. AccentCare partnerships are with insurance companies, physician groups, and major health systems, including the joint venture companies AccentCare Asante Home Health, AccentCare UC San Diego Health at Home, AccentCare UCLA Health, AccentCare Fairview, and Texas Home Health Group, an affiliation with Baylor Scott & White Health. AccentCare has over 30,000 qualified professionals delivering personal/non-medical care, skilled nursing, rehabilitation, hospice, and care management services to more than 200,000 patients and clients annually, at more than 240 locations, in 29 states. In May of 2019, AccentCare was acquired by Advent International, one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors.
AccentCare's approach to delivering quality care includes proprietary RightPath disease specific programs. AccentCare is honored to be recognized by the "We Honor Veterans" program. For more information on services available through AccentCare, visit https://accentcare.com/.
