NORFOLK, Va., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Based on updated guidance from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), egg donors between the ages of 21–34 are now eligible for egg donation at participating Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) offices, including its latest expansion with SGF Jones Institute in Norfolk, Virginia.
"The wider age range — which previously recommended egg donors be between ages 21–32 — allows more interested egg donors the opportunity to apply for compensated donation to help fulfill the dreams of parenthood for individuals and couples faced with infertility," explains Eric A. Widra, M.D., SGF Chief Medical Officer.
SGF is home to the largest fresh-cycle egg donor program in the country. Thanks to the generosity of egg donors, more than 10,000 SGF patients have become parents. SGF generously compensates egg donors at various points throughout the prescreening and donation process for their time, effort, and commitment, not for their actual oocytes/eggs. First-time SGF egg donors can receive up to $7,000 and repeat egg donors can receive up to $8,000.
Under SGF's stringent screening requirements, any prospective egg donor between the ages of 21–34 who is healthy and has knowledge of their family history may be considered for egg donation. A short online application with a prompt reply identifies if a candidate is pre-qualified to become an egg donor at SGF. Once pre-qualified, all egg donor candidates must complete a comprehensive personal and family medical history questionnaire.
SGF is one of only a few centers in the nation that selects and prescreens its own egg donors prior to making them available on their donor registry. SGF recruits and medically, psychologically, and genetically prescreens all prospective, ready-to-cycle egg donors prior to listing them on the SGF donor registry. Much more commonly, fertility centers rely on an agency to select donors, which adds significantly to the cost passed on to the donor egg recipient, also known as the intended parent.
SGF Jones Institute offers patients access to the most advanced fertility care across the Hampton Roads region. The office is conveniently located at 601 Colley Avenue, Norfolk, VA 23507, on the Eastern Virginia Medical Center Main Campus minutes away from the U.S. 58 Midtown Tunnel and EVMC/Fort Norfolk Station.
To learn more about becoming an egg donor at SGF — including eligibility requirements, the donation process, compensation, and egg donation FAQS — visit Become an Egg Donor, or complete your initial egg donor application.
About Shady Grove Fertility (SGF)
SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 100,000 babies born and 5,000+ 5-star patient reviews. With 43 locations, including new locations in Colorado and Norfolk, VA, as well as throughout CO, FL, GA, MD, NY, PA, VA, D.C., and Santiago, Chile, SGF offers patients virtual physician consults, delivers individualized care, accepts most insurance plans, and makes treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including 100% refund guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. SGF is among the founding partner practices of US Fertility, the largest physician-owned, physician-led partnership of top-tier fertility practices in the U.S. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.
