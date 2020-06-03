JUPITER, Fla., June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ACCESS MEDICAL LABS, the nation's premier specialty diagnostic laboratory, announced today that it will run the Siemens Health FDA Authorized reagent under their Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) at its State of the Art Facility in Jupiter, FL. The new Ultra Sonic Antibody Test has demonstrated 100% sensitivity and 99.8% specificity for SARS-CoV-2 Total Antibodies.
The test will be performed on four of the high-throughput analyzers at Access and can result a total of 1,760 tests per hour, totaling over 40,000 tests per day. "This is a testimony to the close partnership we have with Siemens Health for the most advanced testing. Using our Fast Track Technology, any positive total antibodies are immediately sent to an Advanced Quantitative SARS-CoV-2 IgM and IgG analyzer and carefully examined by one of our many talented Medical Technologists," said Ryan El-Hosseiny, CEO of Access Medical Labs.
Access believes when it comes to both treating and preventing the spread of the virus, accuracy, accessibility and speed is key. Results are delivered within 24hrs. Access Medical Labs' 25,000 sq. ft. facility has been providing 24hr next day results for over 17 years.
Access states it will continue to make testing more readily available and has a new RT-PCR test that will receive FDA authorization soon to help the Nation reach its goal to test every American and end this pandemic.
