DALLAS, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Access Healthcare, a leading provider of end-to-end healthcare revenue cycle and information technology services, announced the successful completion of the HITRUST CSF Validated Assessment for the year 2021. The resulting HITRUST CSF Certification of the assessed systems is valid for two years. Initially certified in the year 2019, the validated assessment marks Access Healthcare's continued commitment to delivering services to its clients at the highest level of information security.
The company further specified that the following systems and infrastructure of the organization have achieved Certified status for information security by HITRUST.
- Systems certified: Access Healthcare Services Pvt Ltd SFTP Server, Corporate Network Devices, Database Servers, File Servers, Active Directory, Laptops, and Desktops
- For the following locations: Double Dragon Meridian Park (Manila, Philippines), Venice Grand Canal Mall (Manila, Philippines), Commerce and Industry Plaza (Manila, Philippines), One World Square (Manila, Philippines), EFC Business Centre (Mumbai, India), Embassy Tech Zone Mississippi Block (Pune, India), Embassy Tech Zone Nile Block (Pune, India), Tidel Park (Coimbatore, India), Manchester Square (Coimbatore, India), Kochar Technology Park (Chennai, India), DLF Cyber City Block 3 (Chennai, India), DLF Cyber City Block 2 (Chennai, India), Kosmo One (Chennai, India) and Headquarters at Ambattur Industrial Estate, Chennai, India.
HITRUST CSF Certified™ status demonstrates that the organization's systems and locations mentioned above have met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement extends Access Healthcare's placement in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned and are continuing their HITRUST CSF Certification. By including broadly applicable regulations, standards, frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.
Shaji Ravi, President, and Managing Director, Access Healthcare, said, "Every stakeholder in the healthcare industry must be conscious of the risks associated with sensitive data stored in various systems across the value chain. The HITRUST CSF Certification is a clear assurance to our clients that Access Healthcare systems adhere to the highest standards of security and have undergone the most stringent evaluations to prove their effectiveness."
"The HITRUST CSF Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual," said Bimal Sheth, Vice President of Assurance Services, HITRUST. "The fact that Access Healthcare has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program."
Access Healthcare provides business process outsourcing, applications services, and robotic process automation tools to hospitals, health systems, providers, payers, and related service providers. The company operates from 19 global delivery centers in the US, India, and the Philippines. Their 15,000+ staff is committed to bringing revenue cycle excellence to clients by leveraging technology, emerging best practices, and global delivery. Based in Dallas, TX, the company supports over 400,000 healthcare providers through 80+ clients, serving 80+ specialties, processing over $100 billion of A/R annually, and ascribing medical codes to over 30 million charts annually.
With over 3,500 virtual bots in operation, Access Healthcare's proprietary robotic process automation platform helps its clients improve efficiency. Access Healthcare has achieved HITRUST, PCI DSS, SOC, ISO 27001, and ISO 9001 certifications, providing the needed security, availability, and confidentiality of sensitive health information. Their people program, integrated processes, and proven track record of service delivery have earned Access Healthcare the Leader and Star Performer award by Everest Group's Healthcare Provider BPO Peak Matrix. For more information, visit - http://www.accesshealthcare.com
