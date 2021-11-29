PINELLAS PARK, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Reporter Newsletter is a service of Access Ready Inc. The Board of Directors of Access Ready has deemed inaccessible information technology to be a clear, growing, and present danger to the civic, economic, and social welfare of people with disabilities.
Access Ready Inc. is an independent, national nonprofit, cross disability, advocacy organization promoting a policy of inclusion and accessibility across information technology through education and best practices. We and our national, state and local Community Partner organizations know now that making Information Technologies accessible has been proven not only to be possible, but readily achievable. Accessibility is no longer rocket science. Read More
THIS COMPANY TAPPED AI FOR ITS WEBSITE AND LANDED IN COURT Read More
BUSINESS ACCESSIBILITY
WHY AUTOMATED TOOLS ALONE CAN'T MAKE YOUR WEBSITE ACCESSIBLE AND LEGALLY COMPLIANT
It has been posited for some time now that the industry around ensuring websites and other digital products remain accessible to users with disabilities is heading for an inevitable "market failure." The problems across the sector are myriad but, in essence, boil down to one critical theme Read More
DOES YOUR RECRUITING PROCESS NEED AN ACCESSIBILITY MAKEOVER?
For non-disabled people, hiring people with disabilities can be nerve-wracking. As the CEO of Global Disability Inclusion, Meg O'Connell points out, "Historically, companies have viewed people with disabilities as a government problem, a religious problem, a nonprofit problem. 'We'll give to our corporate foundation.'" Disability rights advocates like O'Connell suggest that, instead of viewing folks with disabilities as disenfranchised from society, non-disabled people can work to include their peers in tangible, innovative ways Read More
CURRENT LEGAL ACTIONS
CVS DROPS SUPREME COURT CASE OVER DISABILITY COMMUNITY CONCERNS
NEW YORK DISTRICT COURT ISSUES IMPORTANT OPINION ON THE INAPPLICABILITY OF TITLE III OF THE ADA TO CONSUMER-FACING WEBSITES
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SUES UBER FOR OVERCHARGING PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES. … Read More
ELECTION ACCESSIBILITY
Sponsored by VOTEC
ADA COMPLAINT: DETROIT VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES BARRED FROM ACCESSING ELECTION INFO ON CITY WEBSITE
Detroit voters with disabilities are unable to access crucial information about Tuesday's election through the city Department of Elections website, according to an Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) complaint filed by Detroit Disability Power (DDP). …Read More
ACCESS FOR MINNESOTA VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES GENERALLY GOOD BUT PROBLEMS PERSIST Read More
'ABLE TO VOTE' ORGANIZATION AIMS TO BRIDGE THE VOTER TURNOUT GAP FOR MINNESOTANS WITH DISABILITIES Read More
VOTERS WITH DISABILITIES GAIN POLITICAL CLOUT IN NJ AS BALLOTS BECOME
Voters with disabilities are enjoying a new era of political relevance this Election Day thanks to the COVID pandemic — both the reforms it spurred and the inequities it laid bare. …Read More
ADVANCING AN INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE
More than one billion people around the world live with a disability. At some point, most of us will likely experience a temporary, situational, or permanent disability Read More
ACCESSIBILITY AT CIA HELPS ITS MISSION OF PROTECTING OUR COUNTRY
GOVERNMENT SPOTLIGHT
INFRASTRUCTURE MEASURE INCLUDES FUND TO ENSURE NATION'S TRANSIT STATIONS ARE ACCESSIBLE
A $1.75 billion fund in the infrastructure package will aim to guarantee that transit stations are accessible, decades after campaigns by disability rights activists to demand lifts on buses helped to spur passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. Read More
HEALTHCARE ACCESSIBILITY
JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SECURES AGREEMENT WITH RITE AID CORPORATION TO MAKE ITS ONLINE COVID-19 VACCINE REGISTRATION PORTAL ACCESSIBLE TO INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES Read More
COMMON LOUD NOISES CAUSE FLUID BUILDUP IN THE INNER EAR, STUDY FINDS- RESEARCH HAS IMPLICATIONS FOR DETECTING AND TREATING HEARING LOSS Read More
TECHNOLOGY SPOTLIGHT
YAHOO SPORTS' DOCUMENTARY SHORT FEATURES ALL BLIND FANTASY LEAGUE Read More
TEEN CREATED AN APP TO HELP DEAF KIDS ENJOY CHILDREN'S FILMS…Read More
