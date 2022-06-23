A national home care franchise committed to better care through technology introduces a platform that enables physical therapy at home with VR video sessions.
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accessible Home Health Care has launched an integrated health care platform powered by WizeCare to improve home care clinician access to diagnostic and predictive analytic tools. This solution will enable providers to enhance the experience of patients receiving physical therapy and rehabilitation remotely.
Accessible Home Health Care and WizeCare will be positioned to provide a broader set of remote solutions for care providers ensuring a continuum of care, starting with prevention, precision diagnosis, and personalized treatment and leading to better care in the home.
The use of home-based technology is increasing to reduce preventable rehospitalizations by coordinating medical support. Utilizing interactive applications provides patients with real-time feedback without the need for direct clinician support. The goal is to empower patients by delivering AR video sessions combined with MoveAI™sensorless technology. Additional benefits include fall prevention for the elderly population, early detection of diseases like Alzheimer's, and predictive analytics.
"Now more than ever, patients want to heal at home," says Aarif Dahod, CEO of Accessible Home Health Care. "This solution powered by WizeCare helps home clinicians expand the use of remote patient technology, especially in the way physical therapy and rehabilitation is delivered."
The addition of WizeCare enhances Accessible Home Health Care's suite of technology solutions, including Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring and CareCaller™.
"We are committed to finding technology that adapts to the needs of clinicians and patients. Our solutions help home health clinicians manage care for complex populations remotely, enabling patients to stay well in the comfort of home," says Mirella Salem, Co-founder and President of Accessible Home Health Care.
About WizeCare
WizeCare is a team of healthcare specialists, innovative clinicians, business analysts, and technology experts to establish a new paradigm in rehabilitation medicine – a fully automated care process from intake to recovery. WizeCare helps clinicians scale their natural abilities with AI, replacing the need for movement labs in physical rehabilitation.
With over 75,000 active patients to date, WizeCare's state-of-the-art technology offers personalized care plans, delivered and monitored via any mobile devices, analyzed by proprietary algorithms, leading to better outcomes and shorter recovery times. The company has recently added the risk of falls detection capabilities for patients to perform at home to reduce the nonfatal trauma-related hospital admissions among older adults. To learn more, visit WizeCare.com.
About Accessible Home Health Care
Founded in 2001, Accessible Home Health Care provides compassionate home health care to support families and keep seniors safe in the homes they love. Accessible Home Health Care offers customizable in home health care services that include Alzheimer's, dementia, and Parkinson's care to help seniors maintain their independence, home safety, and enhance their quality of life. For more information about Accessible Home Health Care, visit https://www.accessiblehomehealthcare.com.
To learn about Accessible Remote Patient Monitoring, visit https://www.accessibleremotepatientmonitoring.com.
