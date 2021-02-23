LEESBURG, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center is excited and honored to be the first in Loudoun County, Virginia to provide EMTONE® the first comprehensive cellulite-busting technology. This non-invasive, FDA-approved procedure uses radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy to tone skin, remove cellulite and improve skin laxity without any incisions, scars or recovery time. EMTONE's unique combination of thermal and mechanical energy simultaneously addresses all major contributing factors to cellulite — a condition that affects 90% of women. For optimal results, a series of four treatments is recommended over the course of two weeks.
"This treatment allows us to do even more to help our patients achieve their best body," says AVIE! owner, registered nurse and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto.
The AVIE! team added EMTONE to its body sculpting services with the patient in mind, to further enhance full-body treatment and wellness. As the only medspa in Loudoun County that provides EMTONE, AVIE! is proud to be an industry leader, bringing on new and innovative technology to better serve every patient. EMTONE is the finishing touch to AVIE!'s leading range of body contouring treatments, which includes the clinically proven, breakthrough treatments EMSCULPT® Classic for muscle toning and EMSCULPT NEO® for muscle toning and fat reduction. AVIE! is actually a training center for the BTL industry's EMSCULPT, EMSCULPT NEO and EMTONE technologies.
Toned, Not Textured.
EMTONE delivers thermal and mechanical energy simultaneously to treat all major contributing factors to cellulite. This is revolutionary in the aesthetics industry because cellulite is often caused by a combination of factors including sun damage, body fat, skin laxity and more. Ultimately, fibrous bands run from skin to muscle through the fat, pulling the bands downward on the skin, which pushes the fat upward. Until now, there has never been one true solution to all of the factors that lead to cellulite.
EMTONE is designed to simultaneously emit both radiofrequency and targeted pressure energy, resulting in a synergistic effect that neither technology could achieve on its own. Best of all, it results in notably smoother, toned and cellulite-free skin!
EMTONE can treat cellulite in the following areas:
- Abdomen
- Buttocks
- Underarms
- Thighs
About AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center
AVIE! Medspa & Laser Center has been offering the latest in cosmetic medical spa treatments in a relaxing spa environment in Leesburg, Virginia since opening in March 2009. Owner and Master Aesthetician Kim Marinetto, RN, in conjunction with Medical Director Khalique Zahir, MD, and their highly skilled team of nurses, nurse practitioners and aestheticians, provide specialized cosmetic and aesthetic programs so each of their clients' needs are addressed on an individual basis with personalized follow-ups.
Aesthetic treatments at AVIE! have minimal to no downtime. In addition to EMTONE, services include EMSCULPT, EMSCULPT NEO, Halo™, microneedling, Vivace™ Microneedle RF, CoolSculpting®, Ultherapy®, Botox®, Juvéderm® Ultra XC, Juvéderm® Ultra Plus XC, Vollure™ XC, Voluma® XC, Volbella® XC, chemical peels, MicroLaserPeel®, BBL™ photofacials, HydraFacial® MD, dermaplaning, skin tightening, ProFractional™ Skin Resurfacing, laser hair removal, professional skin analysis, PRP, PRFM, vitamin B12 shots and blepharoplasty by Dr. Zahir. AVIE! has performed over 315,000 Botox and dermal filler treatments since 2009. AVIE! also carries physician-level skin care and makeup. Consultations are complimentary and financing is available. For more information, please call 703-870-3844 or visit http://www.aviemedspa.com.
About Kim Marinetto, RN & Master Aesthetician
Kim Marinetto has over 33 years of experience as a registered nurse. In the past 15 years, she has focused her practice on cosmetic medicine, adding to her credentials a Medical Aesthetician Certification in 2006, along with additional certifications in Botox Cosmetic, facial fillers, sclerotherapy and various advanced laser systems. Kim is a Master Aesthetician in the state of Virginia. Additionally, Kim is an Aesthetic Provider Council member for Alastin® Skincare USA. She has done extensive training on laser technology and her coursework is recognized by the AMA.
About Khalique Zahir, MD
Dr. Khalique Zahir, medical director of AVIE! Medspa and Laser Center, graduated from West Virginia School of Medicine and is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and The American Board of Surgery. Dr. Zahir practiced general surgery from 1992–1999 at West Virginia University and St. Mary's Hospital, then cosmetic, plastic and reconstructive surgery at Vanderbilt University Medical Center from 1999–2001. Dr. Zahir also holds a Virginia Medical License and a Maryland Medical License. He has written over 20 articles published in national health journals and is an assistant clinical professor of surgery at VCU School of Medicine.
