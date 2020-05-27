SEATTLE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade announces the availability of Accolade COVID Response Care, a comprehensive clinically-based solution to meet current and ongoing needs of employers as they reopen and rebuild their businesses. The COVID-19 healthcare crisis has presented companies large and small, and across all industries with unprecedented challenges that include balancing health, safety, and productivity across different employee populations – from essential workers on the front lines to office, home, and field workers. Accolade serves 1.5 million employees and family members, and brings over a decade of deep experience partnering with household-name employers to manage population health, employee engagement with health and benefits, and employee communication.
Accolade COVID Response Care is based on CDC-guidelines and has been piloted with existing customers from the early days and throughout the pandemic. The new solution enables human resource leaders to partner with Accolade's extensive employee-support services and intelligent technology to deliver a clinically-guided approach to more effectively manage a healthy and safe workplace.
"From nearly day one of the U.S. epidemic, Accolade has rapidly adapted and scaled to meet the urgent needs of more than a million families. Our depth in clinical service, data analytics, healthcare integration, and employee engagement allow us to identify needs and create tailored solutions for employers at critical times," said Accolade Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shantanu Nundy. "With our new offering, we look to serve more working Americans and support employers well beyond worksite safety to bring personalized testing and clinical support to employees across the full continuum of COVID-19. We're the first call people make about their health, and our trusted team of nurses, clinicians, and benefits specialists is there to educate, support, and guide employees to the best care. The result is that we provide reassurance to employees and customers that the company is taking all the right steps to respond to COVID-19."
Comprehensive Clinical Solution
Accolade COVID Response Care combines Accolade's frontline care teams, population health approach, and open technology platform to address the entire COVID-19 lifecycle.
The comprehensive clinical solution encompasses four levels of guidance and support for employers:
- Prevention and Communication – Provides communications across mobile, online, and phone that engage employees with the latest guidance on staying healthy and complying with healthy-workplace procedures – such as wearing appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), social distancing, and conducting online assessments.
- Employee Triage and Support – For employees with concerns about COVID-19, this level provides access to Accolade Health Assistants and nurses* for triage, clinical support, and expedited testing to the most up-to date and evidence-based testing options.
- COVID-19 Condition Management – For employees who develop COVID-19, this level supports self-quarantine, symptom monitoring, and proactive support to help them meet return-to-work requirements as soon as the employee is medically cleared.
- Return to Work Verification – This level provides regular check ins, contact tracing, and daily dashboards to continually verify who is ready to work – providing reassurance to employers, colleagues and customers.
Accolade also provides employers with data insights across all four levels, including employee check-in compliance, cumulative incidence reports, and confirmed positive cases. Accolade helps employers understand the impact of COVID-19 to make the most informed decisions about staffing, resources, temporary site closures, work-from-home policies, and other important business strategies.
"We needed to hit an optimal balance of productivity and personal safety for our team and their families, with clinically focused navigation and integration of our full benefits to go much deeper than only testing and distancing – that's Accolade," said Malcolm O'Neal, Vice President, Human Resources at BJ Services. "Our people are in the field, on the road, and in the office, and Accolade is supporting them and their families with great compassion, personalized expertise, and data-driven guidance to deliver on our intent of total worker health. Reducing stress, distractions, and anxiety leads to increased safety, situational awareness and business performance. The work Accolade is doing for us and our team is mission critical."
Integrated and Expandable Platform for Urgent Needs
As the first place working families turn for healthcare and benefits support, Accolade is designed to address unique and critical healthcare challenges and can activate evidence-based clinical protocols. In late January, Accolade saw a 600% increase in COVID-19-related calls and questions. By mid-February, the company established multiple clinical and assistance programs to support employers and their families with symptoms, questions and care needs. By March, Accolade Health Assistants were referring more than 400 members per day to COVID-19-specific clinical and partner programs for virtual care services.
Accolade solutions can be configured to support a range of urgent or long-term employee health and benefits challenges on a national to local scale. Employers can activate Accolade COVID Response Care across segments of their employee base, full populations, or integrate into ongoing personalized population health strategies. Accolade COVID Response Care integrates with the company's full solution portfolio, which includes: Accolade Total Benefits, Accolade Total Care, and Accolade Total Health and Benefits.
For more information or a demonstration of Accolade COVID Response Care, please visit www.accolade.com/solutions/response-care or contact inquiries@accolade.com.
About Accolade
Accolade provides personalized health and benefits solutions designed to empower every person to live their healthiest life. Using a blend of cloud-based technologies, specialized support from Accolade Health Assistants® and Clinicians, and integrated data and programs across mobile, online and phone, Accolade navigates people through the healthcare system with trust, empathy and ease. Employers offer Accolade to employees and their families as the single place to turn for all health, healthcare, and benefits questions or concerns, increasing their engagement in benefits and connecting them to high-quality providers and care. By empowering employees to make better decisions about their health, Accolade can support employees in lowering the cost and complexity of healthcare while achieving consumer satisfaction ratings over 90 percent and an NPS of 60. For more information, visit Accolade on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and at www.accolade.com.