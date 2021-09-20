SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare will be making an announcement during the opening keynotes Evolve21, the company's annual customer event being held virtually from September 21-23, 2021.
WHEN:
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Executive Keynotes:
8:00am-10:00am PT / 11:00am-1:00pm ET
Executive Q&A:
10:15am-11:00am PT / 1:15pm-2:00pm ET
WHERE:
Keynote webcast: evolve.accolade.com/keynote
Q&A webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zregpwjw
Dial-in: (833) 519-1281 / (914) 800-3853; Conference ID: 1626459
WHO:
Rajeev Singh, Chief Executive Officer
Umair Khan, Senior Vice President, Solutions Marketing
Mike Hilton, Chief Innovation Officer
CONTACT:
Accolade Corporate Marketing
