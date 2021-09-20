SEATTLE, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT:            

Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) the company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare will be making an announcement during the opening keynotes Evolve21, the company's annual customer event being held virtually from September 21-23, 2021.





WHEN:      

Tuesday, September 21, 2021      







Executive Keynotes:



8:00am-10:00am PT / 11:00am-1:00pm ET 







Executive Q&A: 



10:15am-11:00am PT / 1:15pm-2:00pm ET





WHERE:          

Keynote webcast: evolve.accolade.com/keynote 



Q&A webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/zregpwjw



    Dial-in: (833) 519-1281 / (914) 800-3853; Conference ID: 1626459 

    (Note: you must use the dial-in to ask a question) 





WHO:             

Rajeev Singh, Chief Executive Officer 



Umair Khan, Senior Vice President, Solutions Marketing 



Mike Hilton, Chief Innovation Officer





CONTACT:      

Accolade Corporate Marketing 



media@accolade.com

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accolade-invites-media-investors-and-general-public-to-opening-of-evolve21-301380727.html

SOURCE Accolade

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.