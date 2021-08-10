MOBILE, Ala., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Health Center Week is an annual celebration to raise awareness about the mission and accomplishments of America's health centers. The theme this year is Community Health Centers – The Chemistry for Strong Communities. Accordia Health will host several events highlighting its role in healthy communities and thanking patients for trusting Accordia providers with their healthcare needs.
Activities for the week include free Blood Pressure checks to agriculture workers in South Mobile County, a social media campaign on how to access care, handing out goodie bags to all patients with informative literature and releasing a video of practitioner Kathy Kintz, CRNP, reading a book Leo Gets a Checkup by Anna McQuinn. The book educates and encourages families on the importance of pediatric care. The video will be released on Accordia's Facebook page on Friday, Aug. 13.
"Accordia Health recognizes with great clarity that social determinants of health such as economic stability, education, and access to care are central to our healthcare system's wellness puzzle," Tuerk Schlesinger, Accordia Health CEO, said. "We use this information to identify the most vulnerable populations and give our providers meaningful insights into the health of our patients."
Accordia clinicians provided nearly 10,000 services in 2020 to people of all ages in Mobile and Coosa counties. Accordia Health integrates medical and behavioral health care services into a single "health home."
For more information on Accordia Health's locations and services, you can visit Accordia-Health.org.
