Michigan-based Healthcare Benefits Consulting Firm Joins Specialty and Wholesale Insurance Company
LAKE MARY, Fla., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accretive Insurance Solutions, the recently-launched specialty and wholesale insurance division of AssuredPartners, is proud to announce that Manquen Vance and RDS Services joined the Accretive group of companies on May 1, 2022. The team of 24 associates based in Troy, Michigan, will remain under the operational leadership of Mark Manquen and John Vance.
Manquen Vance is one of the most innovative and trusted health care benefits consulting firms in Michigan, specializing in strategic benefits administration, retiree health care/OPEB solutions, and cost containment programs primarily for state and local governments.
Sean Smith, CEO of Accretive, explained, "Manquen Vance and RDS Services is a great fit for the Accretive family of companies. They have a strong entrepreneurial and innovative culture that is central to all Accretive agencies. We are excited to help them continue to achieve their mission to provide best-in-class support for human resources and plan administration."
Founded in 2005, Manquen Vance and RDS Services offer specialized expertise to help control the cost of health care and provide clients with data to help them make informed decisions. Since 2006 RDS Services has specialized in subsidy recovery services, Medicare coordination, and pharmacy solutions focused on high-cost brand and specialty drugs. These programs have saved clients over $100 million since inception.
"Since the beginning, our firm has been dedicated to providing modern solutions for today's challenges," said Mark Manquen, CEO of Manquen Vance and RDS Services. He continued, "Health care becomes more complex every year. Joining Accretive gives us access to additional resources that will enable us to meet the market's changing needs and continue to provide cost-saving solutions for our clients."
David Wetzler, EVP Employee Benefits at Accretive, stated, "Manquen Vance and RDS Services has built a leading agency through niche specialization and dedicated commitment to customer service. We are thrilled to welcome them to our team of industry specialists."
Manquen Vance has received multiple awards for workplace culture and wellness; and, was named one of the top 20 agencies in Michigan in 2022. For more information on Manquen Vance or RDS Services, please visit: https://manquenvance.com/ or https://rdsservices.us/
###
About Accretive
Accretive was established in January 2022 with the mission of facilitating growth and innovation in the wholesale and specialty insurance market. With a leadership team of industry-recognized innovators, Accretive organizations have an established track record of building ground-up solutions, differentiated product delivery, and industry specialization. For more information about Accretive, please email info@accretive-ins.com or visit http://www.accretive-ins.com.
Media Contact
Charlotte Doepker, Accretive, 310-999-2793, cdoepker@keenan.com
SOURCE Accretive