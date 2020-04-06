SOUTH PLAINFIELD, N.J., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Diagnostic Laboratories (ADL) and Rutgers University Cell & DNA Repository (RUCDR), through its Clinical Genomics Laboratory, are pleased to announce a joint mission aligning their efforts around improving testing capacity and service for the hospital inpatient population, health care providers and workers, first responders and patients. The relationship will facilitate providing high through-put and industry-leading turn around time for COVID-19 testing, also capitalizing on new methods to test. ADL and RUCDR have a long-standing relationship, where ADL performs diagnostic testing for RUCDR clinical trials, which aides in their data repository management. RUCDR, in conjunction with ADL's clinical client-base, fast-tracked the validation and verification of new testing methodologies, including saliva, for SARS-CoV-2 COVID-19. These alternate collection options will catapult the access of testing and screening to our most needed population. "ADL's laboratory diagnostic capabilities, steeped in a tradition of offering the latest diagnostic technology offerings, is proud to expand our relationship with a local, world-renowned institution in Rutgers University Cell & DNA Repository laboratory. We want to do our mutual part to address the need for improved COVID-19 testing access, particularly for our front-line health care workers, hospital inpatient population, and first responders, by utilizing new collection and testing methods," says ADL's CEO, Rupen Patel. This is a game-changer for the market as "saliva testing will help with the global shortage of swabs for sampling and increase testing of patients, as it will not require health care professionals to collect samples," said Dr. Andrew Brooks, COO and director of technology development at RUCDR Infinite Biologics. He is also a professor in the Department of Genetics at Rutgers University-New Brunswick. As far as we know, we are the first and only laboratory to perform a significant validation and verification on multiple specimen types and not rely solely on the use of contrived samples. Accurate Diagnostic would like to formally thank those health care providers and health systems that assisted in the process to get this testing off the ground.
About Accurate Diagnostic Labs: Accurate Diagnostic Labs is one of the largest privately held, boutique, full-service clinical laboratories in the country. ADL, as a full-service core laboratory, proudly works with various entities on laboratory testing for clinical trial drug development and data repository in various market footprints to progress the field of disease state management and personalized medicine. With our local headquarters based in Central New Jersey, we pride ourselves in working with various healthcare corporations, institutions, health systems, and the local providers in the metropolitan area with the common goal of improving local and national healthcare.
Contact Information for ADL: For more information on ADL, please call at 732-839-3300 or visit online at www.accuratediagnosticlabs.com.
About RUCDR: RUCDR Infinite Biologics, which is part of Rutgers' Human Genetics Institute of New Jersey, is the world's largest university-based cell and DNA repository. Its mission is to understand the genetic causes of common, complex diseases and to discover diagnoses, treatments and cures for them. The organization collaborates with researchers in the public and private sectors throughout the world, providing the highest quality bio-banking services and biomaterials, as well as scientific and technical support.
