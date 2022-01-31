BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Association of Clinical Documentation Integrity Specialists (ACDIS) had a successful return to live programming in 2021 and anticipates another great event May 2–5, 2022, at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
ACDIS is encouraging CDI professionals to imagine the possibilities at its 2022 conference focused on the future of CDI in health care. As part of a multifaceted experience, ACDIS has added two new educational opportunities: a track dedicated to outpatient CDI and a masterclass track aimed at professional development—specifically, personal growth, leadership strategies, and interpersonal management skills.
ACDIS is also bringing together a lineup of exciting keynote speakers. Best-selling author and improv performer Judi Holler kicks off day 2 with an opening session titled "Everyday Improviser: Say Yes & Turn Obstacles Into Opportunities," giving attendees insight into breaking out of their comfort zones. On the final day, attendees hear the empowering story of Dr. Moogega "Moo" Cooper through her presentation "Limitless: Diversity in STEAM from a Real-Life Guardian of the Galaxy," combining her experiences as the planetary protection lead of the famed NASA 2020 Mars mission with powerful lessons to help organizations build diversity.
The ACDIS conference provides a space for CDI professionals to network and learn in a world-class resort setting. Breakfast, lunch, snack breaks, and an opening night welcome reception are included with registration. Attendees are also eligible to earn valuable continuing education credits (CEUs) of all types for CCDS, CME, nursing, and more.
ACDIS hosted the first national conference dedicated to CDI professionals and, more than 13 years later, is still the only national conference dedicated to the unique needs of the profession.
"There is no event like the ACDIS national conference, and we're thrilled to be returning to the stage in 2022," says ACDIS Director Brian Murphy. "Imagine the possibilities—growing your leadership skills, sharpening your record reviews, expanding into outpatient CDI, and learning from the best and brightest CDI minds in the nation. I know you'll leave inspired and energized to grow in your CDI career!"
Attendees can take advantage of early bird savings on a main conference registration through February 28, 2022. Attendees can also choose to attend preconference boot camps May 1–2, 2022, titled The Physician Advisor's Role in CDI, Outpatient CDI Expansion: Getting Started, and Coding Essentials for Non-Coders. ACDIS members save an additional $100, and group discounts are available for teams of 5 or more.
To learn more about the 2022 ACDIS conference, visit https://hcmarketplace.com/acdis-conference. Or, contact a Customer Service representative at 800-650-6787 x4005 and HCEvents@hcpro.com.
Regarding COVID-19 health, safety, and security measures. HCPro places the highest priority on the safety of attendees by following safety guidelines and advisement for meetings as outlined by state and local mandates. HCPro will continue to monitor the COVID-19 environment and the recommended guidelines and communicate any adjustments to the on-site policies and procedures as the live event date approaches.
