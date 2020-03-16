REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (AcelRx), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today reported its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results.
"After only two quarters in 2019 with an expanded sales team, exceeding last year's formulary and REMS objectives is a solid indicator of the growing acceptance of DSUVIA® as a treatment option for the management of acute pain. We fully expect DSUVIA's success to continue and look forward to the Department of Defense's Milestone C meeting, which we believe will provide even more opportunities," continued Angotti. "I'm also excited about the announcement earlier today related to our acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which will add a key, high growth product to the portfolio, enhancing our offering to healthcare institutions, while increasing the productivity of the commercial teams."
Fourth Quarter and Recent Highlights
- Announced an agreement to acquire Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a stock for stock transaction at an exchange ratio of 0.6303 shares of AcelRx for each share of Tetraphase, valuing Tetraphase at $14.4 million as of the close of trading on March 13, 2020. Also entered into a co-promotion agreement to immediately begin realizing commercial combination benefits prior to closing of the acquisition.
- The Company is on track to achieve its previously communicated target of 465 REMS-certified facilities and formulary approvals by the end of 2020. As of March 15, 2020, 218 healthcare facilities are now REMS-certified and able to purchase DSUVIA and 223 formulary approvals have been achieved.
- Confirmed timing for April 2020 DSUVIA Milestone C meeting with the Department of Defense, with procurement recommendation expected post-meeting.
- Announced an agreement with Brigham and Women's Hospital for an investigator-initiated study led by Richard D. Urman MD, MBA, Associate Professor of Anesthesia and co-director of the Center for Perioperative Research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School. The study plans to examine the perioperative use of DSUVIA in the analgesic regimen for spine surgery.
Financial Information
- Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments balance of $66.1 million as of December 31, 2019;
- Fourth quarter 2019 net revenues were $0.5 million, and for the full year 2019 were $2.3 million, as previously announced;
- Combined R&D and SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2019 totaled $13.8 million compared to $10.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, these amounts were $12.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $9.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. R&D and SG&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $49.7 million compared to $33.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. Excluding stock-based compensation expense, these figures were $44.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2019 compared to $29.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018. The increase in combined R&D and SG&A expenses is primarily due to increased personnel-related expenses for the commercial launch of DSUVIA. See the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" table below for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP operating expenses described above to their related GAAP measures;
- Net cash outflow for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $14.3 million, including $0.6 million in debt service, and for the year-ended December 31, 2019 was $39.6 million, and;
- For the fourth quarter of 2019, net loss was $14.4 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, compared to $12.6 million, or $0.18 per basic and diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2018. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $53.2 million, or $0.67 per basic and diluted share, compared to $47.1 million, or $0.81 per basic and diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2018.
2020 Guidance
As previously announced, the Company's year-end goals include obtaining 465 REMS-certified facilities and 465 formulary approvals in 2020. Quarterly combined R&D and SG&A expense in 2020 is expected to range from $10 million to $13 million, depending on the quarter, and includes approximately $1 million of non-cash stock-based compensation per quarter ($9 million to $12 million excluding stock-based compensation expense). Annual debt service is expected to approximate $6 million. Annual capital expenditures are expected to range from $4-$5 million attributed mainly to the installation of a new high-volume, automated packaging line at our contract manufacturer. These amounts do not consider the impact from the previously announced acquisition of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals but reflect the benefits of the co-promotion agreement.
2020 financial guidance is based on the Company's current expectations and are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially depending on market conditions and the factors set forth under the "Forward-Looking Statements" heading below.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
About DSUVIA (sufentanil sublingual tablet), 30 mcg
DSUVIA®, known as DZUVEO™ in Europe, approved by the FDA in November 2018, is indicated for use in adults in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, such as hospitals, surgical centers, and emergency departments, for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate. DSUVIA was designed to provide rapid analgesia via a non-invasive route and to eliminate dosing errors associated with intravenous (IV) administration. DSUVIA is a single-strength solid dosage form administered sublingually via a single-dose applicator (SDA) by healthcare professionals. Sufentanil is an opioid analgesic previously only marketed for IV and epidural anesthesia and analgesia. The sufentanil pharmacokinetic profile when delivered sublingually avoids the high peak plasma levels and short duration of action observed with IV administration. The European Commission approved DZUVEO for marketing in Europe in June 2018 and the Company is currently in discussions with potential European marketing partners.
About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings. AcelRx's proprietary, non-invasive sublingual formulation technology delivers sufentanil with consistent pharmacokinetic profiles. The Company has one approved product in the U.S., DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet, 30 mcg), known as DZUVEO™ in Europe, indicated for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic for adult patients in certified medically supervised healthcare settings, and one product candidate, Zalviso® (sufentanil sublingual tablet system, SST system, 15 mcg), an investigational product in the U.S., is being developed as an innovatively designed patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) system for reduction of moderate-to-severe acute pain in medically supervised settings. DZUVEO and Zalviso are both approved products in Europe.
Selected Financial Data
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31
December 31
2019
2018
2019
2018
Statement of Comprehensive Loss Data
Revenue:
Product sales
$ 377
$ 390
$ 1,830
$ 825
Contract and other collaboration
98
223
459
1,326
Total revenue
475
613
2,289
2,151
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of goods sold (1)
1,618
1,238
6,806
3,976
Research and development (1)
1,063
2,704
4,661
13,137
Selling, general and administrative (1)
12,786
7,648
45,027
20,765
Total operating costs and expenses
15,467
11,590
56,494
37,878
Loss from operations
(14,992)
(10,977)
(54,205)
(35,727)
Other income (expense):
Interest expense
(831)
(459)
(2,535)
(2,217)
Interest income and other income (expense), net
438
495
2,166
1,138
Non-cash interest income (expense) on liability related to sale of future royalties
962
(1,617)
1,337
(10,341)
Total other income (expense)
569
(1,581)
968
(11,420)
Provision for income taxes
-
-
(3)
(2)
Net loss
$ (14,423)
$ (12,558)
$ (53,240)
$ (47,149)
Basic and diluted net loss per common share
$ (0.18)
$ (0.18)
$ (0.67)
$ (0.81)
Shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per common share
79,573
70,623
79,184
58,409
(1) Includes the following non-cash, stock-based compensation expense:
Cost of goods sold
$ 63
$ 78
$ 260
$ 358
Research and development
221
392
920
1,970
Selling, general and administrative
994
762
3,877
2,840
Total
$ 1,278
$ 1,232
$ 5,057
$ 5,168
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Selected Balance Sheet Data
Cash, cash equivalents and investments
$ 66,137
$ 105,715
Total assets
91,356
120,533
Total liabilities
132,774
116,280
Total stockholders' (deficit) equity
(41,418)
4,253
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Operating Expenses less associated stock-based compensation expense)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019
December 31, 2019
2019
2018
2019
2018
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Research and development
$ 1,063
$ 2,704
$ 4,661
$ 13,137
Selling, general and administrative
12,786
7,648
45,027
20,765
Total operating expenses
13,849
10,352
49,688
33,902
Less associated stock-based compensation expense
1,215
1,154
4,797
4,810
Operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 12,634
$ 9,198
$ 44,891
$ 29,092