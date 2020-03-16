Exceeds 2019 metrics with 166 REMS-certified facilities and 148 formulary approvals through December 31, greater than the year-end goals of 125 for each Reiterates year-end 2020 REMS-certified facilities and formulary approval goals of 465 223 formulary approvals and 218 REMS-certified facilities as of March 15 $66.1 million of cash and short-term investments at December 31, 2019