WASHINGTON, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Following President Trump's decision to withdraw from the World Health Organization (WHO), William Jaquis, MD, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians released the following statement:
"The WHO plays an essential role in monitoring global health threats and communicating and coordinating with international leaders on the best response. We need to utilize all of our resources including the WHO, during COVID-19 and future pandemics. Shutting the door to our allies during this precarious time could interfere with the development of a vaccine, hamper efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, and result in significant adverse public health effects on U.S. citizens and globally."
As the world continues to battle against the great public health crisis of our lifetime, we've seen how what happens in the farthest reaches of the world can be at our doorstep in a matter of weeks. In times of uncertainty, we need to pull together as a global community."