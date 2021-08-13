ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- From Mark Rosenberg, DO, MBA, FACEP, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP):

"While we continue to learn new details about this virus and its vaccines, we know that the increased exposure to the Delta variant adds a level of risk to the daily lives of thousands of frontline health professionals, many of whom received the vaccine in the beginning of the year. As emergency beds continue to fill up in hospitals across the country, we cannot afford to lose physicians on the frontlines.

Emergency physicians and other health care workers are exposed to patients with COVID-19 every day. We should take every precaution to keep them healthy and able to continue their life-saving work. 

As COVID-19 booster shots begin to get distributed to targeted populations, ACEP urges the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to consider emergency physicians and other frontline workers as top priority."

