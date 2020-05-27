CHICAGO, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aclaimant, the insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Response Module. The new module brings together Aclaimant's technology and mission to ensure a safe workplace with a platform designed to give organizations tools to document and respond to COVID-19 related workplace incidents and provide best practices for prevention. Access to Aclaimant's basic module is offered for free through March 31, 2021, to any US-based organization that signs up by June 15, 2020.
"At Aclaimant, we're committed to helping our customers create an environment where every worker can feel confident that their employer is actively protecting their health and safety amid the current COVID-19 crisis," said David Wald, CEO of Aclaimant. "We feel that it is our duty to support the journey back to work, and to help companies keep their employees safe during and after this pandemic. Creating a solution for everyone that leverages the power of technology to ensure every customer, contractor, and third-party who enters a business feels protected is our investment back into the world to help everyone during these challenging times."
The COVID-19 Response Module will provide organizations with the following features and benefits:
- Incident reports for documentation and contract tracing – The module provides a templated incident report to document symptomatic employees at the workplace, including identifying required follow-up actions and contact tracing of individuals who have interacted with a symptomatic employee.
- Safety checklists – Two templated safety checklists provide organizations with a site inspection based on best practices in prevention and an observational behavior form based on current workplace recommendations.
- Analytics dashboard – To keep a pulse on how the business is doing amid changing protocol, the module provides an analytics dashboard to allow organizations to better visualize trends and occurrences while staying compliant with state and federal recommendations and best practices.
- Digitized notes and files – Employers and employees are able to record all notes and files in one place to correctly document incidents in order to find a solution as fast as possible.
- Access to Aclaimant's Webinar Series – Aclaimant's informational webinar series provides insight from experts in workers' compensation, risk management, and technology to help all company's become smarter about risk during and post-pandemic.
- Unlimited users – Aclaimant's module does not limit the number of users to provide all parties in the organization the ability to document and respond to a COVID-19 related workplace incident in a streamlined and digitized way.
"To ensure the safety of our employees, we realized we needed technology to better track and control employee COVID-19 exposure," said David Kasab, CSP, Senior Director of Health, Safety & Environmental at Kelly Services. "We chose Aclaimant because of their unique ability to quickly create innovative safety solutions specifically designed for our business needs, especially with the release of their new COVID-19 modules."
By introducing the COVID-19 Response Module, Aclaimant continues to demonstrate its commitment to creating a culture of transparency and trust among all customers and stakeholders, while helping to identify and protect what's important. Aclaimant's COVID-19 Response Module provides a relevant response to today's rapidly changing environment and arms organizations to see risk more clearly and act on it.
To learn more about Aclaimant's COVID-19 Response Module, visit: https://info.aclaimant.com/covid-19
About Aclaimant
Aclaimant is the insight-driven workflow solution for safety and risk management. We help identify and protect what's important. Aclaimant's comprehensive product suite delivers a unified platform for employers across multiple industries, including construction, real estate, staffing, and hospitality. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Chicago, Ill., Aclaimant's solutions have helped organizations reduce business insurance costs by streamlining every phase of risk management into one, easy to use workflow tool. Aclaimant brings loss prevention, incident management, and analytics into one connected platform that removes complexity, saves time, and produces better outcomes. For more information, please visit https://aclaimant.com/
CONTACT:
Katie Butler
Walker Sands, for Aclaimant
aclaimant@walkersands.com
614-507-5512