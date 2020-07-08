BETHESDA, Md., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) announced today that the 2019 Journal Impact Factors, published by Clarivate Analytics in the latest edition of Journal Citation Reports, calculated an impact factor of 8.904 for ACMG's official journal, Genetics in Medicine (GIM). This is the second highest Impact Factor in the journal's history and ranks GIM 13th of 177 titles in the Genetics & Heredity category.
The Impact Factor is an objective measure of the world's leading journals, based on articles' cited references and is oft considered a measure of a journal's impact, overall successful performance and relevance to its field. The most highly cited article in GIM in 2019 was "Recommendations for Reporting of Secondary Findings in Clinical Exome and Genome Sequencing, 2016 Update (ACMG SF v2.0): A Policy Statement of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics."
"GIM's editors and editorial staff are delighted that our Impact Factor has increased from last year. This improvement in the Impact Factor once again demonstrates that the journal remains one of the most widely read and cited journals publishing clinically relevant research in the life sciences," said GIM's Editor-in-Chief Robert D. Steiner, MD, FAAP, FACMG. "We are most thankful to the peer reviewers who put in countless hours to help maintain the outstanding quality of articles and the authors who trust us to disseminate their groundbreaking scholarly work. The Impact Factor is one of a number of metrics used to evaluate journals, and a journal should not be evaluated solely on that one metric. Genetics in Medicine's continued success and relevance is also reflected in our very high overall downloads and reads as well as a prominent social media presence."
ACMG CEO Maximilian Muenke, MD, FACMG said, "As the CEO of the ACMG, I am extremely proud of 'our' journal. As a physician-scientist who before joining ACMG worked in academic settings where publishing in high-impact factor journals was the goal, I am well aware of the importance of this metric. My congratulations and gratitude on increasing GIM's impact factor go to Bob Steiner, Jan Higgins, the GIM staff and the entire editorial team to make this success happen!"
Genetics in Medicine is published by Springer Nature. The journal, published since 1998, is supported by an expert board of editors representing all facets of genetic and genomic medicine, including biochemical and molecular genetics, cytogenetics, and the application of genetics and genomics to other medical specialties such as oncology, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, ophthalmology and maternal-fetal medicine.
About the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG) and ACMG Foundation
