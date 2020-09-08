DUBLIN, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Acne Market and Competitive Landscape - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides comprehensive insights into Acne pipeline products, Acne epidemiology, Acne market valuations and forecast, Acne drugs sales and competitive landscape in the US.
The research is classified into seven sections - Acne treatment options, pipeline products, market analysis comprising of epidemiology, key products marketed, market valuations and forecast, drugs sales and market shares.
Research Scope
- Acne pipeline: Find out the products in clinical trials for the treatment of Acne by development phase 3, phase 2, and phase 1, by pharmacological class and companies developing the products
- Acne epidemiology: Find out the number of patients diagnosed (prevalence) with Acne in the US
- Acne drugs: Identify key products marketed and prescribed for Acne in the US, including trade name, molecule name, and company
- Acne drugs sales: Find out the sales revenues of Acne drugs in the US
- Acne market valuations: Find out the market size for Acne drugs in 2019 in the US. Find out how the market advanced from 2016 and forecast to 2025
- Acne drugs market share: Find out the market shares for key Acne drugs in the US
Benefits of this Research
- Support monitoring and reporting national Acne market analysis and sales trends
- Track competitor drugs sales and market share in the US Acne market
- Track competitive developments in Acne market and present key issues and learnings
- Synthesize insights for Acne market and products to drive business performance
- Answer key business questions about the Acne market
- Evaluate commercial market opportunity assessment, positioning, and segmentation for Acne products
- Supports decision making in R&D to long term marketing strategies
Key Topics Covered
1) Acne Treatments
2) Acne Pipeline
3) US Acne Epidemiology
4) Marketed Drugs for Acne in US
5) US Acne Market Size and Forecast
6) US Acne Products Sales and Forecast
7) US Acne Market Competitive Landscape
8) Methodology
List of Tables
1. Acne Phase 3 Clinical Trials, 2019
2. Acne Phase 2 Clinical Trials, 2019
3. Acne Phase 1 Clinical Trials, 2019
4. Acne Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
5. Marketed Drugs for Acne, US, 2018
6. Acne Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
7. Acne Product Sales ($), US, 2016-2025
List of Figures
1. Acne Epidemiology, US, 2016-2025
2. Acne Market Size and Forecast ($), US, 2016-2025
3. Acne Products Market Share (%), US, 2018
