INDIANAPOLIS, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Gregory Chernoff, F.R.C.S.(C) of Chernoff Plastic Surgery www.drchernoff.com and in conjunction with the Department of Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery, St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, Indiana, announces his published Study: https://www.scireslit.com/Pharmaceutica/IJPAA-ID18.pdf in the International Journal of Pharmaceutica Analytica Acta. The Study was conducted by using a topical Nitric Oxide Serum by Pneuma Nitric Oxide's N1 O1 www.n1o1.com on thirty patients treated in two Centers between June, 2019 and January, 2020. There were 11 Caucasian, 4 Asian, 8 African American, 3 Hispanic, 2 Mediterranean, and 2 Indian patients consisting of 20 females and 10 males. Patients were excluded if they had been on Accutane within one year of the Study, and were prevented from using any other acne product during the Study.
Patients applied the Nitric Oxide serum twice daily after washing their skin with a gentle cleanser. Standardized photographs were taken prior to initiating therapy and every 4 weeks thereafter for 16 weeks. Pustule and comedone counts were recorded every 4 weeks.
In conclusion, this Nitric Oxide generating serum can dramatically reduce active pustules, comedones, and improve the appearance of mild to moderate saucerized scars. By reducing inflammation and increasing keratinization, Nitric Oxide also increases moisture and barrier functions of the skin. The reduction of subclinical inflammation aids in the prevention of scar formation. It is safely applied on open wounds which yields added ant-bacterial activity, maximizing healing and minimizing scar formation.
Link to view references: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/e7e7az6kklzv9i82c2z9j/Acne-REFERENCES.docx?dl=0&rlkey=6oiz9gjftz879rtbps97aciwj
Link to images: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/g348x05htagkfqf/AAApE6RZg_3k-tWxOLdDzFFEa?dl=0
About Dr. Gregory Chernoff
Dr. Gregory Chernoff is Triple Board Certified, accomplished by very few plastic surgeons. He is certified by The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada, The American Board of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery, and The American Board of Facial, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. He has significantly contributed to the advancements in Plastic Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine while combining meticulous surgical techniques with the latest non-surgical therapies to give patients consistent rejuvenation results. He has given over 700 lectures to physicians around the world on both surgical and non-surgical therapy. He has been featured on Dateline NBC, ABC, and CBS Nightly News, BBC World News, and in Time, Newsweek and W Magazines.
