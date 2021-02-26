MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To assure confidence, convenience and peace of mind for guests, Acqualina Resort & Residences, located in Miami's Sunny Isles Beach, is now offering on-site COVID-19 testing through Spector Scientific Lab, LLC. The new COVID laboratory testing complements Acqualina's extensive health and safety program, offering high hygiene standards and cleanliness throughout the hotel. The resort is one of only three Five-Star hotels globally with health safety accreditations from Sharecare and Forbes Travel Guide and the Global Biorisk Advisory Council.
"We want our guests to feel comfortable and safe when staying with us – safeguarding their health and well-being at all times," said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. "With convenient COVID testing, we are offering an extra level of confidence and reaffirming our commitment to provide an exclusive ultra-luxury experience that will feature an even heightened level of health, safety and personalized service."
The PCR test for COVID-19 is available for guests of Acqualina Resort seven days a week between 7am and 4pm, Monday to Friday, and between 9am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. Guests tested between 7 am and 12:30pm will receive results on the same day. Testing made after 12:30pm will receive results the following day. The procedure will take approximately 5 to 7 minutes per person.
The ultra-luxury resort's extensive safety measures include using innovative sanitation technology in all interior and exterior areas. Electrostatic disinfectant tools combine EPA-approved chemicals with electrostatic molecules sanitize all spaces ensuring that every area of the property has been effectively and regularly cleaned to the highest standard. This is in addition to the resort's superior level of cleaning and hygienic protocols in place already and frequent hand washing, use of gloves and face coverings.
With its world-class restaurants, curated amenities and luxurious rooms and suites, Acqualina Resort provides an exclusive experience and ultra-luxurious beach lifestyle like no other. The gorgeous beachfront location features outdoor living room settings, three oceanfront swimming pools and cabanas where guests can make online reservations. Guests of the luxury Miami Beach resort can bask in the South Florida sun or spend the afternoon shaded by palm trees. The attentive Acqualina team will make sure every need is met. That includes everything from serving a delicious Mediterranean lunch on the beach to providing a delectable coconut or a cocktail where guests never need to leave the beach.
The cost of the testing is $100 per person. For appointments made less than 24 hours in advance, the price is $150 per person. Reservations can be made by contacting the hotel's concierge. For more information, visit http://www.acqualinaresort.com or call +1 (844) 251 8490.
About Acqualina Resort & Residences
Acqualina Resort & Residences is where the charm of a Mediterranean villa meets elegance on the beach. The lush grounds feature red couches set on Seashore Paspalum grass and are dotted with signature red umbrellas. A seaside luxury haven located on 4.5 beachfront acres in pristine Sunny Isles Beach, Acqualina Resort features 98 impeccably appointed guest rooms and suites and 188 residences with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean, world-class dining including Il Mulino New York, the alfresco Costa Grill and the new Ke-uH Japanese restaurant, three oceanfront swimming pools, spacious meeting rooms and an innovative marine biology-based children's program. A variety of lavish interior and exterior venues provide an ideal background for opulent weddings and memorable events. Acqualina Spa by ESPA, the first ESPA-branded spa in the United States, provides guests with an exquisite 20,000-square-foot, two-story tranquil sanctuary of excellence and relaxation. A family-owned and operated property, Acqualina is a recipient of the coveted Forbes Travel Guide Awards for both the hotel and spa and the AAA Five Diamond Award.
