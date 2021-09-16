NOBLEBORO, Maine, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES), a US-based non-profit global collaborative working to improve medicines development and safety through the application of systems thinking, announced today that Ms. Pamela Duffy, an experienced 25-year Pfizer veteran with extensive background in systems development and deployment, has been tapped to chair its Board of Directors. Ms. Duffy's appointment comes as ACRES is developing a strategic plan for its second decade of system-building initiatives in clinical research and medicines development.
ACRES President and co-founder, Dr. Greg Koski, expressed ACRES excitement about Ms. Duffy's appointment, noting that "Pam Duffy has been a kindred spirit for several years, and she now brings to ACRES exceptional thoughtfulness and experience in technology-based clinical systems and patient engagement," noting her recent involvement in Pfizer's pivotal Covid-19 vaccine trials.
Ms. Duffy is a Senior Director, IT Lead for Clinical Development & Operations & Experience at Pfizer based in Groton, Connecticut. She assumes the chair from Koski, who recently stepped down from his roles as Chair of the ACRES Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer. "Every organization must periodically re-vitalize its vision and leadership and, for ACRES, that time has come. In her new role as Chair of the Board of Directors, Ms. Duffy will lead an effort to envision the future direction and format of the organization for its second decade."
Duffy brings to ACRES her passion for helping people and organizations. "What we do is ultimately about improving the quality of life for everyone in the healthcare and medicines development ecosystem, especially patients. More effective use of technology, along with a systems approach, is essential to making a meaningful difference," said Duffy.
Duffy and Koski indicated that the ACRES Strategic Planning Initiative is progressing well, driven in part by lessons learned during the Covid-19 pandemic. "We envision a future which integrates health care and health sciences, what we call an Intelligent HealthScience System. It will provide information from analysis of multiple data sources—health records, clinical research, natural histories, real world evidence—as well as enhanced mechanisms for collaboration across medical and research environments," said Koski. "We want to be certain that our organization is optimally structured and has the right leadership to be effective in pursuing and refining our mission," added Duffy. ACRES is currently leading multi-stakeholder initiatives in technology, pharmacovigilance and safety, and patient empowerment through improved systems approaches.
Koski also took the opportunity of Duffy's appointment to thank the members of the ACRES Board of Directors and Executive Office for their continuing support and to gratefully acknowledge the contributions made over the years by retiring board members, including Briggs Morrison, Badhri Srinivasan and Brendan Buckley. "ACRES has benefited enormously from their insights over the years, and we wish them well."
Morrison now is board chair at the Site Accreditation and Standards Institute, an autonomous non-profit entity spun-off from ACRES to operate an independent global accreditation process for clinical research sites, based upon the quality standard developed by ACRES.
"ACRES visionary systems-building efforts are more important today and for the future than ever before," said Duffy. "I am thrilled to be part of this team and look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the Executive Team to define what ACRES and its allies will do in the next ten years."
The Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES), a non-profit alliance working in the public interest, brings together stakeholders spanning the medical and clinical research ecosystem to build an open, integrated global system that applies principles of systems and safety engineering, paralleling improvements in transportation, communications and information technology.
