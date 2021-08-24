OREM, Utah, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Biopharmaceutical company Results RNA has added a 4 oz bottle option to their best-selling ACS 200 Silver Gel lineup. Previously only available in 2 oz and 8 oz sizes, ACS 200 Silver Gel topical formula provides active ingredients Advanced Cellular Silver and Advanced Cellular Glutathione.
This soothing and skin rejuvenating clear topical silver gel supports overall skin health and can be applied to both face and body daily and comes in a sleek tube that is easy to carry with you, and simple to use.
Apply ACS 200 Silver Gel immediately following skin-abrasive applications such as tanning, facials, waxing, tattoos, chemical peels, microneedling, microdermabrasion, microblading, dermablading, dermaplaning, sclerotherapy, pigmentation procedures, or laser skin care procedures to rapidly soothe and rejuvenate.
Additionally, ACS 200 Silver Gel can be used for post-sun exposure, blemishes, underneath masks, maskne, skin redness, dry skin, sensitive skin, burns, cuts, scrapes, irritation, and more.
Post-application, skin is smoother, healthier, and brighter with reduced redness, itchiness, swelling, irritation, and dryness.
Other topical creams and ointments can damage the skin, but ACS 200 Silver Gel provides soothing rejuvenation without harmful chemicals. ACS 200 Silver Gel is odorless, hypo-allergenic, and non-comedogenic.
To learn more about the many benefits of ACS 200 Silver Gel and its new sizing and reduced pricing options, please visit: https://www.resultsrna.com/acs-200-silver-gel/
