PENSACOLA, Fla., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ActiGraph, a leading global provider of medical-grade wearable technology solutions for pharmaceutical and academic research, announced the hiring of two key members of its executive leadership team. Joining ActiGraph are Mitchell Bayer, Global Vice President of Partner Sales, and Robin Root, Vice President of Operations.
"We are very pleased to welcome Mitchell Bayer and Robin Root to ActiGraph's leadership team," said Jeremy Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer. "These individuals have decades of clinical research industry expertise and proven track records of success, which will be instrumental to achieving our strategic objectives around partnerships and operational excellence and driving ActiGraph's continued growth."
Mitchell Bayer, Global Vice President of Partner Sales
As ActiGraph's Global Vice President of Partner Sales, Mitchell Bayer is responsible for developing, formalizing, and growing ActiGraph's partner relationships with leading contract research organizations, technology providers, and international resellers. Bayer has more than 18 years of SaaS software sales experience within the life sciences industry. He previously worked at Medidata, where he created the company's CRO-focused partner program and held several leadership roles over 14 years. Most recently, Bayer served as the VP of Commercial Development at AiCure, where he created an enterprise CRO partnership program and led the field sales team to achieve record success.
Robin Root, Vice President of Operations
Robin Root is ActiGraph's Vice President of Operations, responsible for ensuring quality oversight and timely delivery of wearable technology solutions to ActiGraph's biopharma clients. Root has more than 18 years of experience in the clinical research industry, most recently serving as the VP of Operations at Anju Software. She previously worked in Clinical Data Management at PPD and served as the Director of Clinical Data Technology at INC Research.
About ActiGraph
ActiGraph's mission is to bring life to digital data. Built on more than twenty years of remote data capture expertise, ActiGraph is the leading provider of medical-grade wearable motion sensors for the global scientific community. ActiGraph's FDA-cleared biosensors and flexible technology ecosystem deliver high quality, continuous digital data, providing valuable insights into the real world behaviors of clinical trial participants. Appearing in more than 17,000 published scientific papers to date, ActiGraph is the industry's most experienced, knowledgeable, and trusted wearable technology partner. Visit http://www.theactigraph.com to learn more.
Media Contact
Genevieve Baley, ActiGraph, +1 (850) 332-7900, genevieve.murray@actigraphcorp.com
SOURCE ActiGraph