- 100% rate of BMT and engraftment in patients receiving therapeutic dose of Iomab-B and lower rates of sepsis and sepsis related Grade >=3 adverse events compared to patients receiving salvage therapies at 75% enrollment recently highlighted in oral presentations at ASH 2020 Annual Meeting - Independent Data Monitoring Committee recommends SIERRA continue as planned to full enrollment of 150 patients; trial is currently over 75% enrolled - SIERRA trial remains the only randomized Phase 3 trial to offer potentially curative bone marrow transplant as an option for patients with active relapsed or refractory AML