Actinium Announces Two Oral Presentations Featuring Data and Findings from the Phase 3 SIERRA Trial of Iomab-B at the 62nd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting

-- Universal rates of BMT and engraftment continue in Phase 3 SIERRA pivotal trial in relapsed/refractory AML for all patients receiving therapeutic dose of Iomab-B -- Second oral presentation to showcase lower rates of sepsis, infections, and mucositis for Iomab-B patients compared to control arm